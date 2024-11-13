Soccer

Sono, Mashaba, Dladla, Ntsoelengoe, Ellis to be inducted in Hall of Fame

Radebe and Tovey also among inductees in ceremony to include ‘guests from across sports, entertainment and government’

13 November 2024 - 08:30
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Jomo Sono during Pitso Mosimane's honorary doctorate ceremony at the University of Johannesburg on July 24.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

South African football greats Jomo Sono, Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba, Pule “Ace” Ntsoelengoe, Nelson “Teenage” Dladla and Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will be inducted in the South African Hall of Fame this month.

Their induction was disclosed by the South African Football Association (Safa), which said 1996 Africa Cup of Nations-winning legends Lucas Radebe and Neil Tovey, the captain of that team, will also be inducted.

Sono and Mashaba were Orlando Pirates teammates in the 1970s and also coached Bafana Bafana. Sono formed Jomo Cosmos in the 1980s and played in the US North American Soccer League (NASL).

Ntsoelengoe and Dladla were teammates at Kaizer Chiefs in the 1970s and 1980s. Ntsoelengoe also played in the NASL and was inducted into the US National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2003.

“The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach [Ellis], who led the South African senior women’s national team to the continental title in 2022 in Morocco, will be inducted with several figures from South African football on November 20,” Safa said.

