Sono, Mashaba, Dladla, Ntsoelengoe, Ellis to be inducted in Hall of Fame

South African football greats Jomo Sono, Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba, Pule “Ace” Ntsoelengoe, Nelson “Teenage” Dladla and Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will be inducted in the South African Hall of Fame this month.
Their induction was disclosed by the South African Football Association (Safa), which said 1996 Africa Cup of Nations-winning legends Lucas Radebe and Neil Tovey, the captain of that team, will also be inducted.
Sono and Mashaba were Orlando Pirates teammates in the 1970s and also coached Bafana Bafana. Sono formed Jomo Cosmos in the 1980s and played in the US North American Soccer League (NASL).
Ntsoelengoe and Dladla were teammates at Kaizer Chiefs in the 1970s and 1980s. Ntsoelengoe also played in the NASL and was inducted into the US National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2003.
“The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach [Ellis], who led the South African senior women’s national team to the continental title in 2022 in Morocco, will be inducted with several figures from South African football on November 20,” Safa said.
Youngsters are Bafana’s future, says Broos as he urges PSL coaches to maintain ‘SA’s evolution’
The South African Hall of Fame said the inductees are “legends who have shaped the history of South African football and will be celebrated in a grand ceremony that recognises their unparalleled contributions both on and off the field.
“Distinguished guests from across sports, entertainment and government, including prominent figures in the world of football, will gather to honour these champions whose legacies have inspired generations.
“The event will pay tribute to their accomplishments, from the victories that brought South Africa to the forefront of international soccer to their continuous influence in the sport and society.”
Ellis said she was “humbled and blessed” by the honour.
“I have to also say a very big thank you to the Banyana Banyana players and staff, because we always speak about teamwork and we always say individuals will get recognition and I’m just blessed that I’m one of those individuals,” she said.
