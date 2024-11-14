Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Safpu’s Mhlongo, Shabalala call for sports tax, insurance for players

14 November 2024 - 12:07 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South African Football Players Union (Safpu) officials Benson Mhlongo and Nhlanhla Shabalala call for a sports tax and compulsory life insurance for footballers.
South African Football Players Union (Safpu) officials Benson Mhlongo and Nhlanhla Shabalala call for a sports tax and compulsory life insurance for footballers.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

South African Football Players Union (Safpu) officials Benson Mhlongo and Nhlanhla Shabalala have intensified calls for a sports tax and compulsory life insurance for footballers. 

For many years, footballers and sports stars have faced serious financial problems when they retire and Safpu is arguing the government must tax athletes differently. 

In the 45th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele looked deeper with Mhlongo and Shabalala into the challenges faced by footballers. 

Shabalala said among problems Safpu encounters is some clubs are mistreating players. They also spoke about their intention to meet sport minister Gayton McKenzie.

They emphasised players need to take responsibility for how they look after their money while they are still active — and also look after their bodies to have longevity in the game. 

MORE:

Arrest shines spotlight not just on Jordaan but Safa leadership: Buti Lerefolo

‘The reason we are where we are is we tend to focus only on a person like Danny, but not the enablers’
Sport
10 hours ago

‘We’re open to young ones taking over,’ says Motaung as Khoza re-elected PSL boss

‘We who are continuing hope the members will come with fresh ideas as to how we can take this great league of ours forward,’ says Khoza
Sport
10 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Kekana and Masango expect closely contested Carling semis

In the 44th episode of the Arena Sports Show, Clauiee Grace Mpanza and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Carling Knockout ambassadors Hlompho Kekana ...
Sport
1 week ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | A look at the Bafana squad, Chiefs-Sundowns cup clash

Bafana Bafana’s preliminary squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and Sudan has received mixed reactions, and the ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Football fans happy with exciting start to Betway Premiership

Prominent supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs say they are happy to see good crowds in 2024-2025 and weigh in on ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Youngsters are Bafana’s future, says Broos as he urges PSL coaches to maintain ‘SA’s evolution’

‘My focus will be to weave in new players who have hunger and desire to achieve things. Young players are ambitious and want to prove a point’
Sport
1 day ago

‘I am up for it,’ says new PSL exco member Tim Sukazi

‘It is fulfilling when we see younger members elected to the exco and the only hope we have is they will come with fresher ideas.‘
Sport
3 hours ago

PSL chair Irvin Khoza presents R2m gift to Kaizer Motaung

The league’s quadrennial general meeting is under way in Sandton, where a new exco will be elected.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PSL chair Irvin Khoza presents R2m gift to Kaizer Motaung Soccer
  2. Sono, Mashaba, Dladla, Ntsoelengoe, Ellis to be inducted in Hall of Fame Soccer
  3. Springboks have another point to prove Rugby
  4. ‘Free at last’: Siya Kolisi’s SA flag underwear sparks debate after divorce Rugby
  5. Safa boss Danny Jordaan has been arrested Soccer

Latest Videos

This 'morphing' wheel could allow wheelchairs to climb stairs | REUTERS
Brazil supreme court evacuated after explosions, one dead | REUTERS