‘I am up for it,’ says new PSL exco member Tim Sukazi
‘It is fulfilling when we see younger members elected to the exco and the only hope we have is they will come with fresher ideas‘
TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi is aware of the mammoth task the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) executive committee (exco) is facing over the next four years and he is up for it.
Sukazi, Sifiso Biyela of Richards Bay FC and Johnny Mogaladi of Polokwane are the new members who were elected onto the exco at the PSL's quadrennial general meeting on Wednesday to replace Rob Benadie) Stellenbosch FC), David Thidiela (Black Leopards) and John Comitis (Cape Town City).
They join chair Irvin Khoza of Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Motaung of Kaizer Chiefs, Mato Madlala of Lamontville Golden Arrows, Stanley Matthews of SuperSport United and Rejoice Simelane of Mamelodi Sundowns.
“For one to be elected in the most democratic manner as it went by today [Wednesday], is a humbling experience,” Sukazi said.
“You realise the amount of trust the membership has bestowed on me and the entire executive of the league. Mine is to come in and serve.
“I am coming into this role and responsibility purely for the purposes of enhancing the amount of good work that has already been done by my predecessors and those that are remaining. It is a responsibility I accept with the outmost humility.
“What we know as South Africans is that we are married and in love with our game, so failure is not an option.”
The elevation of Sukazi, Biyela and Mogaladi to the exco sees a much-needed injection of younger football administrators. The Galaxy owner said they help to bring fresher ideas on how to take the league forward.
“Like the chair has already stated, by the nature of things and through the process of governance, roles in the league are not necessarily hereditary. So, a person will be given this task through a democratic process as it has happened today [Wednesday].
“What we know is that the membership has spoken and had the opportunity to prescribe on these issues. They have done it now and they will do it again in the next four years.
“It is fulfilling when we see younger members elected to the exco of the league and the only hope we have is they will come with fresher ideas and I am not an exception to that.
“Mine is to enhance the amount of good work that has already been done for many years by my predecessors and those who remain on the executive committee. It will be irresponsible for one to declare they are ready to take over from where the chair is.
“I think he is still in the thick of things with the likes of Dr Kaizer Motaung. All I would say is that in these types of instances, the taste remain in the pudding.
“You have to come in and serve, you have to realise the type of task because the membership has put their confidence in you.
“I know I have my job cut out and you will be pleased to know that I am up for it because failure is not an option.”