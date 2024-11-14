Soccer

‘I am up for it,’ says new PSL exco member Tim Sukazi

‘It is fulfilling when we see younger members elected to the exco and the only hope we have is they will come with fresher ideas‘

14 November 2024 - 11:09
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi during the 2024 National Soccer League Annual General Meeting at the Sandton Convention Centre.
TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi during the 2024 National Soccer League Annual General Meeting at the Sandton Convention Centre.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi is aware of the mammoth task the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) executive committee (exco) is facing over the next four years and he is up for it. 

Sukazi, Sifiso Biyela of Richards Bay FC and Johnny Mogaladi of Polokwane are the new members who were elected onto the exco at the PSL's quadrennial general meeting on Wednesday to replace Rob Benadie) Stellenbosch FC), David Thidiela (Black Leopards) and John Comitis (Cape Town City).

They join chair Irvin Khoza of Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Motaung of Kaizer Chiefs, Mato Madlala of Lamontville Golden Arrows, Stanley Matthews of SuperSport United and Rejoice Simelane of Mamelodi Sundowns. 

“For one to be elected in the most democratic manner as it went by today [Wednesday], is a humbling experience,” Sukazi said.

“You realise the amount of trust the membership has bestowed on me and the entire executive of the league. Mine is to come in and serve.

“I am coming into this role and responsibility purely for the purposes of enhancing the amount of good work that has already been done by my predecessors and those that are remaining. It is a responsibility I accept with the outmost humility.

“What we know as South Africans is that we are married and in love with our game, so failure is not an option.” 

The elevation of Sukazi, Biyela and Mogaladi to the exco sees a much-needed injection of younger football administrators. The Galaxy owner said they help to bring fresher ideas on how to take the league forward. 

“Like the chair has already stated, by the nature of things and through the process of governance, roles in the league are not necessarily hereditary. So, a person will be given this task through a democratic process as it has happened today [Wednesday]. 

‘We’re open to young ones taking over,’ says Motaung as Khoza re-elected PSL boss

‘We who are continuing hope the members will come with fresh ideas as to how we can take this great league of ours forward,’ says Khoza
Sport
7 hours ago

“What we know is that the membership has spoken and had the opportunity to prescribe on these issues. They have done it now and they will do it again in the next four years. 

“It is fulfilling when we see younger members elected to the exco of the league and the only hope we have is they will come with fresher ideas and I am not an exception to that. 

“Mine is to enhance the amount of good work that has already been done for many years by my predecessors and those who remain on the executive committee. It will be irresponsible for one to declare they are ready to take over from where the chair is. 

“I think he is still in the thick of things with the likes of Dr Kaizer Motaung. All I would say is that in these types of instances, the taste remain in the pudding.

“You have to come in and serve, you have to realise the type of task because the membership has put their confidence in you.

“I know I have my job cut out and you will be pleased to know that I am up for it because failure is not an option.”

READ MORE

‘Members have spoken,’ says Irvin Khoza as he is re-elected PSL chair

Surprise in elections for exco positions as Cape Town City boss John Comitis loses his seat.
Sport
20 hours ago

PSL chair Irvin Khoza presents R2m gift to Kaizer Motaung

The league’s quadrennial general meeting is under way in Sandton, where a new exco will be elected.
Sport
23 hours ago

Youngsters are Bafana’s future, says Broos as he urges PSL coaches to maintain ‘SA’s evolution’

‘My focus will be to weave in new players who have hunger and desire to achieve things. Young players are ambitious and want to prove a point’
Sport
1 day ago

Sono, Mashaba, Dladla, Ntsoelengoe, Ellis to be inducted in Hall of Fame

Radebe and Tovey also among inductees in ceremony to include ‘guests from across sports, entertainment and government’
Sport
1 day ago

Back on form Pirates striker Makgopa wants to help Bafana qualify for Afcon

Bafana take on Ugandan at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday where three points will secure qualification.
Sport
1 day ago

Broos had ‘face to face’ with Tau before excluding him from Bafana squad

Coach says he is always faced with difficult choices when selecting the squad and he also feels the need to shield the Al Ahly attacker.
Sport
2 days ago

Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea book Afcon berths without playing

Holders Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea became the latest countries to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals but did not have to ...
Sport
2 hours ago

If Bafana ‘lose both games, five minutes later I will be on the flight to Belgium’: Broos

Coach has checked the permutations and confirmed what South Africa need in their Afcon qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. PSL chair Irvin Khoza presents R2m gift to Kaizer Motaung Soccer
  2. Springboks have another point to prove Rugby
  3. Sono, Mashaba, Dladla, Ntsoelengoe, Ellis to be inducted in Hall of Fame Soccer
  4. ‘Free at last’: Siya Kolisi’s SA flag underwear sparks debate after divorce Rugby
  5. Safa boss Danny Jordaan has been arrested Soccer

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial | 14 November 2024
Super Typhoon Usagi blows up on approach to The Philippines