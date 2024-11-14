“I still feel there are things we need to fix in the team. We could have scored more goals in this game but we appreciate what we got. I still believe there is a lot of room for improvement.”
Tshabalala eyes semis after Sundowns Ladies bounce back in style in Morocco
‘We managed to score four goals but there are still a few things I am not happy with in how we play’
Image: BackpagePix
Despite thrashing Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) 4-0 in their second Caf Women’s Champions League group clash in Morocco on Wednesday, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala was not satisfied with his team’s performance.
Sundowns Ladies started the tournament with a shock 1-0 loss to FC Masar on Sunday but bounced back in style with a brace from Melinda Kgadiete and one apiece from Boitumelo Rabale and Lelona Daweti securing the win.
“The first game was difficult but I think we made things difficult for ourselves. I thought we could have wrapped it up in the first half but we couldn't do that,” Tshabalala said.
“Credit must go to the girls for the performance they showed [bouncing back against CBE]. We managed to score four goals but there are still a few things I am not happy with in how we play.
“What is good is we have managed to bounce back strong. I laugh when you say, 'If we make it'. We are a strong team and we believe we are going to make it to the semifinals.
“I still feel there are things we need to fix in the team. We could have scored more goals in this game but we appreciate what we got. I still believe there is a lot of room for improvement.”
Sundowns’ win over CBE has refreshed their chances of making it to the semifinals where they are likely to meet stronger teams such as Edo Queens Women, TP Mazembe Women, University of Western Cape Ladies and FAR Rabat Women.
“It is not going to be the first time meeting a team like AS Far in the semis. Previously we played against them in the semifinal and we managed to beat them. For us to be champions we have to play anyone.
“It doesn’t matter who we play, it can be University of Western Cape Ladies or TP Mazembe, we have to beat anyone to be champions.”
Sundowns Ladies meet Nigeria's Edo Queens Women on Saturday where a win will clinch their place in the semifinals and a draw might also be enough.
Banyana Ba Style were winners of the tournament in two of its three editions, in 2021 and 2023, and runners-up in the other in 2022.
