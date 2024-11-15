Soccer

SuperSport boost their attacking department with Samir Nurković

15 November 2024 - 14:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
SuperSport United have signed Serbian striker Samir Nurković.
Image: SuperSport United

SuperSport United have announced the capture of experienced Serbian striker Samir Nurković in a one-and-a-half-year deal. 

Nurković, 32, who previously turned out for Kaizer Chiefs, Royal AM and TS Galaxy, will only make his debut in January.

Nurković has scored more than 30 goals during his five-year stay in the country and is a welcome addition to the United attack who have key striker Bradley Grobler out with a long-term injury. 

“Samir is a proven number nine target man with a good track record and who will fit in well with our style of play, which looks to get crosses in from wide areas and to capitalise on set pieces,” said United CEO Stanley Matthews. 

Nurković can’t wait to get going. 

“I am so happy and grateful to be at a wonderful and amazing club like SuperSport United. I am very much looking forward to my first training session at the club, getting to meet my new teammates and getting to work,” he said.

