Defending champions Sundowns Ladies knocked out of Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies' mission to defend the Women’s Caf Champions League has failed after the South African champions were knocked out of the group stages.
Sundowns bowed out after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Nigerian outfit Edo Queens in the sides’ last match in Group B.
This year’s edition is hosted by Morocco and Sundowns were looking to win the title for the third time, having done so in 2021 and 2023.
Masandawana needed to win the match to progress. It all started well for them as they scored first through Melinda Kgadieta on 24 minutes.
The Tshwane-based outfit led for most of the match only to let the game slip during referee’s optional time where they conceded two goals.
Banyana Ba Style's #CAFWCL journey comes to an end.
23' Kgadiete
90'+ & 90'+ Edo Queens
Emem Essien and Mary Mamudu scored late to help the Nigerian side to reach the semi-finals for the first time.
With Sundowns sent packing, it meant that’s the end of South Africa’s hope to win the competition as the other local side, the University of the Western Cape (UWC) couldn’t make it out of Group A.
This was the first time UWC were part of the continental showpiece.
Hosts FAR Rabat, DRC’s TP Mazembe and Egyptian side FC Masar remain in the running for top honours.