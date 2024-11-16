Defending champions Sundowns Ladies knocked out of Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies' mission to defend the Women’s Caf Champions League has failed after the South African champions were knocked out of the group stages.

Sundowns bowed out after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Nigerian outfit Edo Queens in the sides’ last match in Group B.

This year’s edition is hosted by Morocco and Sundowns were looking to win the title for the third time, having done so in 2021 and 2023.

Masandawana needed to win the match to progress. It all started well for them as they scored first through Melinda Kgadieta on 24 minutes.

The Tshwane-based outfit led for most of the match only to let the game slip during referee’s optional time where they conceded two goals.