Soccer

Guirassy strike puts Guinea on course for Afcon berth

Libya, Botswana eye place in Morocco as teams jostle for remaining places in matches from Sunday to Tuesday

17 November 2024 - 12:07 By Mark Gleeson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Serhou Guirassy's (left) late winner gave Guinea victory in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Democratic Republic of Congo in Abidjan. File photo
Serhou Guirassy's (left) late winner gave Guinea victory in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Democratic Republic of Congo in Abidjan. File photo
Image: Mohamed Aly/BackpagePix

Striker Serhou Guirassy scored in stoppage time to hand Guinea a boost in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign as they beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in Abidjan to put them one point away from a place in next year’s finals.

Saturday's victory keeps Guinea in second place in Group H and two points above Tanzania, who had won earlier away against Ethiopia.

Experienced striker Simon Msuva and midfielder Feisul Salum netted in the first half away in Kinshasa for a 2-0 victory that moved Tanzania temporarily into second place in Group H behind already-qualified Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, Guinea restored their two-point advantage later on in the day against DR Congo, giving them nine points.

But they left it until two minutes into stoppage time to snatch the vital victory, with the Borussia Dortmund forward's goal ending DR Congo’s 100% record in the group stage.

It means Guinea now need only draw their last group game away to Tanzania in Dar-es-Salaam on Tuesday to book a place in the Cup of Nations finals.

The loss for Ethiopia on Saturday saw them eliminated from qualifying.

Ethiopia and Guinea were hosting their matches at neutral venues because their stadiums have been declared unsuitable for use in international matches.

The two Group H clashes were the only Cup of Nations matches played on Saturday.

The last set of group matches will be played Sunday through to Tuesday, with five places in next year’s 24-team tournament still to be decided.

The top two teams in each of the 12 qualifying groups will compete in Morocco from Dec. 21, 2025 to Jan. 18, 2026.

In Group D, Libya can come from last in the standings and snatch second place, behind Nigeria, if they beat Benin at home on Monday. Rwanda also have a chance but must win away against Nigeria, who are already through to the finals.

Also on Monday, second place in Group F will be decided with Sudan needing a point from their last match against already-qualified Angola. If they lose, Niger can move into second place but must win away against Ghana, whose shock elimination was confirmed on Friday when they drew 1-1 in Angola.

On Tuesday it will be a straight shoot-out between the Lusophone rivals Guinea Bissau and Mozambique to decide who joins Mali as the two qualifiers from Group I.

In Group C, second placed Botswana have a two-point advantage over the Cape Verde Islands and Mauritania but complete their fixture away against top of the standings Egypt. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Former NEC members expect more arrests as Safa rallies behind embattled Danny Jordaan

A group of former South African Football Association (Safa) national executive committee members (NEC) expect more arrests after Danny Jordaan ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Coach Hugo Broos wants Bafana to finish the year with a flourish in Cape Town

Hugo Broos wants Bafana Bafana to finish their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers with a flourish.
Sport
1 day ago

Broos’ wish granted: Bafana go top of Afcon Group K with a 2-0 win over Uganda

Hugo Broos' wish that Bafana Bafana press for a win against Uganda despite qualifying for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations without kicking the ball on ...
Sport
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | This time, Safa just closing ranks is surely not the right response to Jordaan’s arrest

Jordaan and his leadership structure have been in need of major introspection for years
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Cosafa closing in on a record number of teams at Afcon

The Cosafa region could have a record number of teams in the Africa Cup of Nations after SA, Angola, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Comoros confirmed their ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Defending champions Sundowns Ladies knocked out of Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies' mission to defend the Women’s Caf Champions League has failed after the South African champions were knocked out of the ...
Sport
15 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Former NEC members expect more arrests as Safa rallies behind embattled Danny ... Soccer
  2. Paul beats Tyson as former heavyweight champ can't turn back clock Sport
  3. Champion qualities help Boks overcome England at Twickenham Rugby
  4. Walter cites need to strike delicate balancing act as reason for Proteas' ... Cricket
  5. Defending champions Sundowns Ladies knocked out of Champions League Soccer

Latest Videos

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley | Official Trailer | ...