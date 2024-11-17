Kane hopes Tuchel’s winning record will help end England's trophy wait

England captain Harry Kane expects incoming coach Thomas Tuchel to have the backing of fans despite his nationality, adding that the German's track record could help the team end a 58-year wait for a major trophy.

England reached a World Cup semifinal and two European Championship finals under Gareth Southgate, but have not won the World Cup, or any other major trophy, since 1966.

Former Paris St-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach Tuchel was appointed last month, becoming the first German to manage England and just the third foreigner to take charge after Sweden's Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italian Fabio Capello.

He will take charge of England in January.

“I think the fans will [back Tuchel]. It will be results-dependent, really — and probably the way we're playing. Ultimately England fans want to win,” Kane said on Saturday.

“We all want to win. I think Thomas gives us a great opportunity to do that with his history of winning the Champions Leagues and big major competitions.