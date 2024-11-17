Kane hopes Tuchel’s winning record will help end England's trophy wait
Germany pulverise Bosnia and Netherlands book last eight spot in Saturday's Nations League matches
England captain Harry Kane expects incoming coach Thomas Tuchel to have the backing of fans despite his nationality, adding that the German's track record could help the team end a 58-year wait for a major trophy.
England reached a World Cup semifinal and two European Championship finals under Gareth Southgate, but have not won the World Cup, or any other major trophy, since 1966.
Former Paris St-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach Tuchel was appointed last month, becoming the first German to manage England and just the third foreigner to take charge after Sweden's Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italian Fabio Capello.
He will take charge of England in January.
“I think the fans will [back Tuchel]. It will be results-dependent, really — and probably the way we're playing. Ultimately England fans want to win,” Kane said on Saturday.
“We all want to win. I think Thomas gives us a great opportunity to do that with his history of winning the Champions Leagues and big major competitions.
“Obviously he knows he's going to have to — I don't want to say win the fans over — but he has to produce and that's by playing style and results. Ultimately, in 19 months, if we win the World Cup together I don't think anyone's going to have a problem with him.”
Kane, England's captain and record goalscorer, worked with Tuchel at Bayern, where the pair forged a strong relationship.
“Thomas is really disciplined in what he wants — and he won't shy away from confrontation if need be,” Kane said.
“He gets that balance right of having a relaxed environment when you're not training, with a bit of banter and a laugh and a joke, but when you're on the pitch it is full focus.
“For international football, having that energy in short bursts is really important, especially when you get to major tournaments and you're away for six weeks and you see the same faces all the time.”
England face Ireland in their final Nations League group game later on Sunday (7pm SA time), which will also be interim-manager Lee Carsley's last match in charge.
In Saturday's Nations League action Germany dismantled visitors Bosnia and Herzegovina 7-0 with a statement win and two goals apiece from Florian Wirtz and Tim Kleindienst to secure top spot in their group A3 with a game to spare.
The Germans, who had already qualified for next year's quarterfinals of the competition, took the lead with in-form Jamal Musiala's looping header after only 90 seconds.
They doubled it with striker Kleindienst's first Germany goal in the 23rd minute after he turned in Robert Andrich's shot.
Kai Havertz twice came close before getting on the scoresheet in the 37th after a quick one-two with Wirtz, who bagged Germany's fourth goal five minutes after the restart with a dipping free kick that caught Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj off guard.
With Bosnia's defence in complete disarray and unable to handle their opponents' speed, the hosts showed no signs of easing off and kept pouring forward.
Wirtz tapped in at the far post in the 57th for his second goal of the evening before substitute Leroy Sane made it half a dozen goals for Germany nine minutes later.
The Bosnians' misery was complete in the 79th when Kleindienst slid in to make it 7-0.
The Germans, who travel to Budapest to face Hungary on Tuesday for their last group match, are on an unassailable 13 points with Netherlands in second place.
Also on Saturday two first-half penalties and two quality strikes in the second half handed the Dutch a 4-0 win over Hungary and a place in the quarterfinals in March as they guaranteed themselves a top two finish in Group A3.
Wout Weghorst and Cody Gakpo both scored from the spot while Denzel Dumfries and the returning Teun Koopmeiners added two more after the break.
The game at the Johan Cruyff Stadium was halted after seven minutes when Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai suffered what looked to be a seizure on the bench.
His legs could be seen kicking as he lay on the ground, quickly surrounded by staff members and substitutes.
It led to a 13-minute stoppage while he was being treated and it was only after a discussion among the players on the field that the Hungary team agreed to play on.
Reuters