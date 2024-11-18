“But it’s fine, they don’t know the real thing and the media is trying by all means to sabotage. I won’t do interviews anymore.”
Mokoena's cheeky chuckle after the empty stadium comment made many believe he was making a lighthearted, tongue-in-cheek reference to Sundowns.
Some on social media have defended the player amid the furore.
“Teboho Mokoena is misquoted here. We shouldn't fall for this mediocre [sic] at all. They [the media] twisted the whole thing. His answer was based on Bafana Bafana game,” wrote Malope Mankati Mankhumiše on X.
Other supporters expressed disappointment. Viwe Pobana wrote: “Teboho Mokoena is so disrespectful. I am done with him. This is a dig at Sundowns.”
Others, like Mpho Alex, were more sympathetic, arguing Mokoena had not intended to disrespect anyone: “Teboho Mokoena didn’t lie or disrespect anyone. He was talking about Bafana. The saddest part is his club fans and enemy fans are so hell-bent on killing his career.”
Despite Mokoena’s clarification, the backlash continued with fans divided in their opinions.
Bafana star Teboho Mokoena says ‘no more interviews’ after comments controversy
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena has taken exception to how his statements about not playing in front of full stadiums have been presented in the press and on social media, resulting in backlash for the Mamelodi Sundowns star.
A video clip has gone viral on social media of Mokoena apparently responding to a question on his wild celebrations that accompanied his two first-half goals that set up Bafana's 5-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying thrashing of Congo last month.
In it Mokoena says: “I don’t play a lot of games in a full stadium so I had to enjoy it,” referring to the Congo game and his celebrations.
The statement has been taken to mean Mokoena was referring to his games at Sundowns. The Brazilians, despite being the wealthiest club in the country and most successful by far in the past decade, are often mocked by supporters of “big two” rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates for not attracting supporters in numbers.
Bafana's result at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha in October, where Mokoena — at the time sidelined at Sundowns, celebrated his spectacular goals as if he had a point to prove — played a major role in South Africa's qualification for the 2025 Nations Cup.
South Sudan's 3-2 shock win over Congo on Thursday for their first points in group K saw Bafana qualify before kicking a ball in their last two games against Uganda in Kampala on Friday (where the South Africans won 2-0) and Tuesday's last game against South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium (3pm).
Responding to a post on X by a journalist sharing a published story of Mokoena's comments, the Downs star wrote: “Don’t lie brother. The question was: What was my feeling after scoring in a full, packed stadium? We must stop doing interviews with you guys, suka [get lost].”
A screenshot purporting to be of a private message by Mokoena to X user @Madumetja__M08, a Sundowns fan, has also been shared on the platform by that user, where the player indicated his comments were about Bafana’s recent experiences of playing in empty stadiums, not about Downs.
