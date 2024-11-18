Soccer

How Bafana helped Oswin Appollis forget about Kaizer Chiefs move

Polokwane City winger unshaken by transfer that did not materialise as international career flourishes with Hugo Broos's Bafana Bafana

18 November 2024 - 16:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Bafana Bafana's Oswin Appollis is fouled by Abu Azizi Kayondo of Uganda in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, on Friday.
Image: Gallo Images

Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis says being eager to keep his place in Bafana Bafana kept him going amid his much-publicised transfer saga earlier this year.

Appollis was linked to Algerian giants MC Alger and Kaizer Chiefs in the 2024-2025 preseason transfer window.

The hugely promising winger's brace helped earn Bafana a 3-2 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win away against South Sudan in September that has proved crucial to this year's bronze medallists reaching the next edition in Morocco next year.

Bafana play the return match, and their last game in group K, against South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday (6pm) with coach Hugo Broos able to experiment in his starting line-up.

South Sudan's 3-2 home shock win against Congo on Thursday for their first points in the group saw Bafana through before kicking a ball in their impressive 2-0 win away in Kampala in their second-last game against Uganda on Friday.

Appollis' agent Lance Davids is on record saying Polokwane owner Johnny Mogaladi accepted Algers offer before going offline in August. Davids also said Mogaladi wanted a transfer fee for the attacker to be paid in one instalment, saying Chiefs didnt have that capacity.

Appollis said the successes he is enjoying in a flourishing international career with Bafana have helped keep his mind off the outcomes of that transfer saga. 

It was difficult [to cope with] but I knew that if I didnt perform I wasnt going to be called up to the national team. So I had one thing in my mind, which was to continue working to be in the national team, Appollis said at Bafana’s media open day at the Southern Sun Cullinan in Cape Town on Sunday.

Appollis still hopes for a European move. I have been thinking about it. Everyones goal is to go to Europe. Hopefully, I will get my opportunity.

Broos seems likely to field Appollis against South Sudan, though not so much as an emerging player in need of game time, given how the Polokwane winger has earned starting selection in big matches in recent months.

It will be a tough game but we are motivated,” he said.

“We have qualified but the coach has told us to go and win so we will do our best to get the victory.

The 23-year-old Appollis, who hails from Bishop Lavis in the Mother City, is raring to play in front of his family in his hometown. Bafana havent played in Cape Town in nearly a decade, with their last game there a 2-1 friendly win against Angola in June 2015.

I am excited to play in front of my family. I have been away from my family for a long time, I was missing them as well,Appollis said.

Many of Bafana's front-line stars such as Teboho Mokoena, Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba should make way against group K’s bottom-placed team on Tuesday.

Broos will look to field youngsters such as Relebohile Mofokeng and players in need of game time such as Patrick Maswanganyi, Luke le Roux, Fawaaz Basadien, Devin Titus, Sipho Chaine and Sage Stephens against South Sudan.

