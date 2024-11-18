Soccer

Mahrez among the scorers as Algeria finish Afcon qualifiers in style

Five places still up for grabs in the 24-team field with 19 countries already qualified for the tournament

18 November 2024 - 09:12 By Mark Gleeson
Marc Pabai of Liberia challenges Riyad Mahrez of Algeria in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at 26 March Hocine Ait Ahmed Stadium in Tizi , Algeria on Sunday;
Image: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

Riyad Mahrez was back among the goals for Algeria on Sunday as they completed their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign with a 5-1 home thrashing of Liberia on Sunday.

Mahrez had not scored for his country in his previous seven outings including their calamitous early exit from the last Afcon finals in the Ivory Coast at the start of the year.

But he contributed the second goal as Algeria fought back after conceding early to register an easy win and finish their Group E campaign with five wins and a draw for a runaway 16-point haul at the top of the standings.

They ended eight points ahead of Equatorial Guinea, who lost 3-0 to Togo at the same time but still qualify in second place.

The qualifiers for the 2025 finals, which Morocco is hosting from December 21 2025 to January 18 2026, will be completed on Monday and Tuesday.

There are five places still up for grabs in the 24-team field with 19 countries already qualified for the tournament. 

