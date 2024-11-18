Mahrez among the scorers as Algeria finish Afcon qualifiers in style

Riyad Mahrez was back among the goals for Algeria on Sunday as they completed their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign with a 5-1 home thrashing of Liberia on Sunday.

Mahrez had not scored for his country in his previous seven outings including their calamitous early exit from the last Afcon finals in the Ivory Coast at the start of the year.

But he contributed the second goal as Algeria fought back after conceding early to register an easy win and finish their Group E campaign with five wins and a draw for a runaway 16-point haul at the top of the standings.