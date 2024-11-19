England have all the tools to win World Cup under Tuchel, says Carsley

England have not won the World Cup, or any other major trophy, since 1966.

“I think we are in a good position to do that,” the 50-year-old told British media. “We have the talent to do it.

“I have been lucky now to be at the last couple of World Cups and the timing of the players being in form, physically and mentally, at the right time, picking the right squad.

“We have got all of the tools. We just need to play them in the order. We just have to find that balance.”

Carsley, who is returning to his role as manager of the under 21 side, handed out eight debuts during his stint in charge including Curtis Jones and Noni Madueke.

Reuters