Soccer

England have all the tools to win World Cup under Tuchel, says Carsley

Gareth Southgate led England to a World Cup semifinal in 2018 but Carsley thinks Tuchel can go all the way in 2026

19 November 2024 - 13:31 By Shifa Jahan
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
New England manager Thomas Tuchel during an FA press conference at Wembley on October 16.
New England manager Thomas Tuchel during an FA press conference at Wembley on October 16.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

Incoming England manager Thomas Tuchel has all the tools he needs to win the 2026 World Cup but finding the right balance for the team will be key, interim coach Lee Carsley said.

Carsley's six-game stint in charge of England ended with Sunday's 5-0 win over Ireland that secured promotion to the Nations League's top tier.

German Tuchel — who previously managed Paris St-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich — was appointed last month and will take charge in January.

Former manager Gareth Southgate led England to a World Cup semifinal in 2018 but Carsley thinks Tuchel can go all the way in 2026 at the tournament in North America.

England have not won the World Cup, or any other major trophy, since 1966.

“I think we are in a good position to do that,” the 50-year-old told British media. “We have the talent to do it.

“I have been lucky now to be at the last couple of World Cups and the timing of the players being in form, physically and mentally, at the right time, picking the right squad.

“We have got all of the tools. We just need to play them in the order. We just have to find that balance.”

Carsley, who is returning to his role as manager of the under 21 side, handed out eight debuts during his stint in charge including Curtis Jones and Noni Madueke.

Reuters

READ MORE

Bafana have an Afcon-challenging team taking shape

Used to subjecting their supporters to calculators, this time the bronze medallists have qualified with two games to spare playing scintillating ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Gernot Rohr’s Benin and Sudan latest to book places at Afcon finals

Heavyweights Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia suffered embarrassing home defeats on the penultimate day of qualifiers.
Sport
7 hours ago

England’s thrashing of Ireland lets Carsley hand over in style to Tuchel

Rabiot and Digne help France secure Nations League Group A2 top spot with win over Italy.
Sport
1 day ago

Guirassy strike puts Guinea on course for Afcon berth

Libya, Botswana eye place in Morocco as teams jostle for remaining places in matches from Sunday to Tuesday.
Sport
2 days ago

Kane hopes Tuchel’s winning record will help end England's trophy wait

Germany pulverise Bosnia and Netherlands book last eight spot in Saturday's Nations League matches.
Sport
2 days ago

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams nominated for Caf Player of the Year

The Sundowns star is nominated in three categories, and South Africa boss Hugo Broos is up for Coach of the Year.
Sport
8 hours ago

With eye on rankings, Broos asks Bafana to please crowd with a big win

‘We are still motivated for the game and it is important for us to wrap up the qualifiers top of the group.’
Sport
5 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Bafana star Teboho Mokoena says ‘no more interviews’ after comments controversy Soccer
  2. Blast from the past: Baby Jake Matlala becomes the first South African to win ... Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Donald hits 300-wicket mark in his own backyard Sport
  4. Bafana captain Ronwen Williams nominated for Caf Player of the Year Soccer
  5. With eye on rankings, Broos asks Bafana to please crowd with a big win Soccer

Latest Videos

Plastic waste chokes off power in eastern DR Congo | REUTERS
What does the US missile decision actually mean for Ukraine? | REUTERS