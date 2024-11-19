Gernot Rohr’s Benin and Sudan latest to book places at Afcon finals

Benin and Sudan qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with 0-0 draws on Monday, while heavyweights Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia suffered embarrassing home defeats on the penultimate day of preliminaries for the finals in Morocco.

Benin, coached by Former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr, were in a three-way tussle for second place in Group D with opponents Libya and Rwanda, who were away at already-qualified Nigeria.

Benin saw off the threat of Libya with a stalemate in Tripoli and pipped Rwanda on their head-to-head record.

Rwanda pulled off a shock 2-1 away win against Nigeria in Uyo, coming from behind and scoring twice in three minutes late on through Jimmy Mutsinzi and Innocent Nsuthi, who plays semi-professional for a club in the US.