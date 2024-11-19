Soccer

Gernot Rohr’s Benin and Sudan latest to book places at Afcon finals

19 November 2024 - 09:21 By Mark Gleeson
Benin coach Gernot Rohr. File photo
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Benin and Sudan qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with 0-0 draws on Monday, while heavyweights Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia suffered embarrassing home defeats on the penultimate day of preliminaries for the finals in Morocco.

Benin, coached by Former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr, were in a three-way tussle for second place in Group D with opponents Libya and Rwanda, who were away at already-qualified Nigeria.

Benin saw off the threat of Libya with a stalemate in Tripoli and pipped Rwanda on their head-to-head record.

Rwanda pulled off a shock 2-1 away win against Nigeria in Uyo, coming from behind and scoring twice in three minutes late on through Jimmy Mutsinzi and Innocent Nsuthi, who plays semi-professional for a club in the US.

Nigeria under caretaker Austin Eguavoen, who is their third coach this year, still topped the group and made several changes to the line-up after drawing 1-1 away to Benin last week, but the result seems likely to hasten slow-moving plans to hire a foreign coach.

Sudan needed one point from their last two Group F fixtures to qualify behind Angola but made heavy work of it, losing 4-0 to Niger on Thursday before drawing with the Angolans in neutral Benghazi on Monday.

Niger had only slim hopes of overhauling Sudan but kept up the pressure as they condemned heavily fancied Ghana to last place in the group with a shock 2-1 win in Accra.

Ghana had already been eliminated after a horror campaign, ending run of 10 successive tournament appearances, and their woes continued as Ousseni Badamassi put Niger ahead at half time, only for debutant Jeremia Afriyie to equalise.

Niger then got a shock second goal two minutes into stoppage time as Oumar Sako headed home from a free kick and Ghana’s misery was complete when Mohammed Kudus missed a penalty.

Tunisia had already qualified but were toppled from first place in Group A as the Gambia upset them with Abdoulie Ceesay netting a 17th-minute winner in Tunis.

Tunisia had also lost their previous home qualifier to tiny Comoros Islands, who took top spot when they beat fellow Indian Ocean islanders Madagascar 1-0.

Morocco's Brahim Diaz scored a hat-trick in a resounding 7-0 win over Lesotho as the 2025 Afcon hosts, who are also participating in the qualifiers, concluded their six Group B fixtures with a 100% record, scoring 26 goals with two conceded.

The last three places in the 24-team finals will be decided on Tuesday with a total of 13 qualifiers scheduled but only four of them of any consequence. 

2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualified teams (21 of 24): Morocco, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Algeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Egypt, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Uganda, South Africa, Tunisia, Nigeria, Mali, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Sudan, Benin

Reuters

