ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Jele, Ngwenya warn Magesi can shock Sundowns in Carling final

All roads lead to Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday for the potentially explosive Carling Knockout final between Magesi FC and overwhelming favourites Mamelodi Sundowns.

In the 46th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Happy Jele and Manqoba ‘Shakes’ Ngwenya, who said there is a possibility of a major upset in Bloemfontein.

Though former Orlando Pirates captain Jele and Sundowns creative midfielder Ngwenya agree the Brazilians are hot favourites, they warned that rookies Magesi cannot be underestimated.