Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Jele, Ngwenya warn Magesi can shock Sundowns in Carling final

Former Buccaneers and Brazilians stars also speak on Bafana Bafana’s revival under Hugo Broos and the potential of Patrick Maswanganyi

20 November 2024 - 10:57
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Happy Jele and Manqoba 'Shakes' Ngwenya expects a hotly contested Carling Knockout final between Magesi and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE

All roads lead to Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday for the potentially explosive Carling Knockout final between Magesi FC and overwhelming favourites Mamelodi Sundowns. 

In the 46th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Happy Jele and Manqoba ‘Shakes’ Ngwenya, who said there is a possibility of a major upset in Bloemfontein. 

Though former Orlando Pirates captain Jele and Sundowns creative midfielder Ngwenya agree the Brazilians are hot favourites, they warned that rookies Magesi cannot be underestimated. 

They said Magesi coach Clinton Larsen and his assistant Papi Zothwane have experience and will prepare the top flight rookies well enough to be competitive against star-studded Downs. 

Jele and Ngwenya also spoke about how Bafana Bafana have progressed under coach Hugo Broos. They believe South Africa will be one of the teams to beat at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco next year. 

The pair also said Pirates attacking midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi, who has a penchant for showing off skills, must be allowed to play his natural football and the Pirates man could be a long-term replacement for Themba Zwane at playmaker for Bafana. 

