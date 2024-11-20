Broos believes Bafana can challenge at Afcon, eyes World Cup qualification

Broos was impressed at how Bafana Bafana kept their focus to play for top spot against South Sudan in Cape Town on Saturday and believes they can be competitive at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and qualify for the World Cup.

Unlike some bigger-name teams in the final rounds of Afcon qualification, Bafana, having qualified on Thursday, kept focus to follow up their 2-0 win against Uganda in Kampala on Friday with Tuesday’s 3-0 victory against South Sudan to top Group K.

A team that has not lost since surprising with their best finish in 24 years at this year’s Nations Cup finals in Ivory Coast of third is high on confidence. Bafana will look to use their Afcon qualification as a springboard to reaching the 48-team 2026 World Cup, where they are among three teams leading Group C. That in turn can be a springboard to a competitive Afcon finals performance in Morocco in the tournament that spans December 2025 and January 2026.

Broos congratulated his team on keeping focus against a South Sudan fighting to keep the score from becoming a rout at a raucous Cape Town Stadium.