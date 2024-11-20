Though Moripe was frail and advanced in age, Mabusela did not expect to hear of his passing.
“It was so sad this morning [Wednesday] when we heard of his passing on. During Heritage Month in September, myself [and former Sundowns stars] Surprise Moriri, [Daniel] 'Mambush' Mudau and Hlompo Kekana went to pay him a visit.
“He looked fine when we were with him. We had quite a number of chats with him and he was so happy to see us. We shared gifts from Mamelodi Sundowns with him. We spoke about the golden old days when he was still playing.
“I didn't play with him but I played against him. He was playing for Pretoria Callies and I was at Sundowns by then. I only played [in the same team with him] in social games in Pretoria masters teams. We created that friendship in those olden days.”
Mabusela said he hopes the Tshwane metro will honour Moripe with a funeral he deserves.
“We haven't heard anything from the family about the funeral. I think we'll hear tomorrow [Thursday] when we pay homage at his place.
“The City of Tshwane will do well to honour him. I think they will consider that because they're the people who named the stadium after him.”
Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe at the level of Jomo and Ace: ‘Go’ Mabusela
‘In the NPSL and NSL era I cannot think of anyone coming close to the skills this gentleman had’
South African football great Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe, who died aged 71 on Wednesday, was at the level of legendary Jomo Sono and Patrick “Ace” Ntsoelengoe in what he was capable of doing with the ball on the field.
That is the opinion of former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Alpheus “Go” Mabusela who had the privilege to play against Moripe, whose illustrious career spanned the 1970s and 1980s.
In 1973, Moripe was handed the National Professional Soccer League's (NPSL) coveted Player of the Year award.
“He was at the same level,” Mabusela said, asked to compare Moripe with greats such as Orlando Pirates and Jomo Cosmos legend Sono and Kaizer Chiefs' Ntsoelengoe.
“He once related a story of Orlando Pirates coming to play in Atteridgeville against Pretoria Callies. They beat Pirates 2-1 but they protested some fans threw stones at goalkeeper Patson “Kamuzu” Banda.
“That protest warranted that Callies had replay the game against Pirates and they still beat Pirates by the same margin.
“The way he related the story was that in the second game he wanted to show Pirates they made a big mistake replaying the game. He indicated he was the creator of both goals that made them beat Pirates.”
Mabusela described Moripe as a notably gifted attacking player who made defenders' lives hell during a match.
“I'm trying to remember all the players who played alongside and against him in the NPSL and NSL era and I cannot think of anyone coming close to the skills this gentleman had.
“He had his own way of playing. He's the only player who could literally tell the ball to come to him and it would — that's the way he was so skilful.
“There was a stage when he went to Hong Kong to play for a team there [Caroline Hill in 1973], but I think he played for only one season. Masterpieces loved South Africa. I think he was homesick, so he couldn't stay there longer.”
Mabusela believes Moripe was not honoured enough when he was still alive, though the Tshwane government renamed Super Stadium in Atteridgeville Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium in his honour in 2010.
“Definitely no, he was not,” Mabusela said. “I remember when he was confined to a wheelchair after suffering a stroke. Most of us legends, specifically from Pretoria, made an honorary game for him at HM Pitje Stadium in Mamelodi where we tried to raise funds for him to ensure he was well looked after.
“But in terms of the honour he deserves, definitely not. He was not honoured enough in South Africa. In Pretoria, well people tried their best to honour him. That's why they named the stadium in Atteridgeville after him.
“I feel he could have been honoured more; if possible be honoured with a doctorate because those people who saw him play will concur he deserved it. Masterpieces was a masterpiece of a player.”
