Playing a cup final after Fifa break ‘suicidal’: Sundowns coach Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi fully understands why Bafana Bafana mentor Hugo Broos used many of Masandawana star players in the national team’s final two 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.

He said the scheduling of Saturday’s Carling Knockout Cup final, where Sundowns meet Magesi FC at Free State Stadium (6pm), directly after the Fifa break, is unfortunate, though he refused to blame the Premier Soccer League for that.

Ten Sundowns players will have returned from international duty on Wednesday, leaving them just Thursday and Friday to train for the final.

Bafana, who qualified last Thursday when South Sudan beat Congo, still impressively kept their focus to manage morale-boosting wins against Uganda in Kampala on Friday (2-0) and South Sudan (3-0) at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday to end top of Group K.