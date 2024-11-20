Ramoreboli’s Botswana, Mozambique, Tanzania final teams to reach Afcon

Botswana, Mozambique and Tanzania claimed the final berths in next year’s African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals as the qualifying competition played to an exciting conclusion on Tuesday.

Botswana are coached by Morena Ramoreboli, who has had two stints taking charge of Bafana Bafana developmental combinations at Cosafa Cups, winning the 2021 edition. The Zebras pulled off an unlikely draw against Egypt in Cairo on Tuesday night ensure the point they needed to qualify for the second time.

Tanzania edged Guinea 1-0 at home in Dar-es-Salaam. Mozambique needed to avoid defeat away in their Lusophone derby against Guinea Bissau to go through but secured a surprise 2-1 win to qualify for a second successive tournament.

A home loss to Mali last week put Mozambique’s hopes in peril and offered Guinea Bissau a chance to leapfrog them in the Group I standings with a home win.

But Bruno Langa scored after nine minutes to make matters more difficult for Guinea Bissau and though the hosts equalised through Everton’s Beto before half time, Mozambique restored their advantage in the 52nd minute through Stanley Ratifo.