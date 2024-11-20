Soccer

SA football great Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe has died

‘He had this unique ability to read the game like no-one else’

20 November 2024 - 07:40
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
South African football great Lucas Moripe was called “the god of football”’ by adoring fans during the early 1970s in a nod to his natural talents.
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns Digital Magazine

South African football great Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe has died. 

In recent years Moripe was confined to a wheelchair after suffering a mild stroke that was worsened by the effects of a long-term knee injury that stopped his playing career in the late 1980s. 

Moripe, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players the country has produced by those who saw him play, was called “the god of football”’ by adoring fans during the early 1970s in a nod to his natural talents.

He was feared by defenders and goalkeepers and his style of play was synonymous with flair, finesse and the golden era of South African football.

In one of the honours bestowed on him, Super Stadium in Atteridgeville was renamed Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium and he regularly attended Mamelodi Sundowns matches at the venue. 

Bafana close Afcon qualifiers in style, beating South Sudan in buzzing Cape Town

South Africans top Group K after an excellent, confident campaign that bodes well for next year's World Cup qualifiers.
Sport
14 hours ago

Former Sundowns captains Alpheus "Go" Mabusela, Daniel "Mambush"’ Mudau, Hlompho Kekana and Surprise Moriri visited Moripe at his home in Atteridgville as part of this year's Heritage Month activities in September.

“It’s been a while since I last saw him as we could not meet at matches. I played against him when he was with Pretoria Callies so we have a lot of shared history,” Mabusela recently told the Sundowns Digital Magazine.

“Back in those days, television was not as popular so only those of us who played against him or alongside him were fortunate enough to witness the kind of player he truly was.

“He had this unique ability to read the game like no-one else and his touch — so delicate, yet powerful — was something you didn’t see often. He was a dribbling wizard, capable of mesmerising defenders with his skill and creativity.”

Most influential SA football visionary? Legends pay homage as King Kaizer turns 80

He was the first South African to go abroad and come back and say, ‘This is how it should be done’, says Banks Setlhodi
Sport
1 month ago

According to South African History Online, Moripe began playing for Pretoria Callies in 1971 and led them to several memorable victories over Orlando Pirates, Pimville United Brothers and Kaizer Chiefs.

In 1973 he was awarded the National Professional Soccer League’smost coveted award as Player of the Year. That year he played for the NPSL Invitation Xl against a selected British All Stars Xl led by Rodney Marsh.

His display earned him the Sportsman of the Year title in 1973 and a stint for Caroline Hill in Hong Kong. 

Moripe moved to Pirates in 1981 but he was in the twilight of his career and the persistent knee injury meant he did not stay long with the Buccaneers.

Details about his burial will be confirmed by the family.

Bafana have an Afcon-challenging team taking shape

Used to subjecting their supporters to calculators, this time the bronze medallists have qualified with two games to spare playing scintillating ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana star Teboho Mokoena says ‘no more interviews’ after comments controversy

Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena has taken exception to how his statements about not playing in front of full stadiums have been presented in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams nominated for Caf Player of the Year

The Sundowns star is nominated in three categories, and South Africa boss Hugo Broos is up for Coach of the Year.
Sport
1 day ago

POLL | Who is the greatest South African footballer of all time?

Football, like politics, is personal to its followers. So, the question of who the greatest South African footballer of all time is tends to ruffle ...
Sport
2 months ago

The story of Bra Stan’s ‘shoeshine and piano’ by those who perfected the system at Sundowns

Former Sundowns captains Alpheus ‘Go’ Mabusela and Mike ‘Nanana’ Ntombela revisit the trophy-winning philosophy
Sport
3 months ago

‘Bra Stan’ laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery

South African football lovers from all walks of life packed the Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto, on Thursday morning to bid farewell for ...
Sport
4 months ago
