“There are a lot of coaches who have been in the PSL for many years and they never reached a final. There is a bit of disappointment, I can’t say regret, that I played for so many years but I have nothing to show for it.”
Should Magesi go all the way, it goes without saying emotions will take over at the final whistle.
“For me already it is emotional to reach a cup final. I didn’t think that at this point I will be here. This brings a sense of emotion to say I am in the final and imagine winning it when no-one gives you a chance to say you can win it.
“Emotions comes with your past to say sometimes there were people who doubted you along the way and you have another chance. It is an emotional week for me and for the team.
“On a personal level, as one of the players who played at the highest level, I feel this game somehow owes me something. No-one is guaranteed anything in football or life because you have to work for everything you want but I feel there is something I should have gained in the game.
“Imagine winning this cup, it will take my CV to another level. I am someone who shows emotions easily but there may be tears if we win on Saturday.”
Magesi assistant Zothwane hopes stars align in Carling KO final against Sundowns
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Once in a while football serves up a romantic tale for individuals or clubs and Magesi FC assistant coach Papi “Ginger” Zothwane is desperately hoping to be on the right side of the story.
After a professional career that spanned more than a decade playing for Maritzburg United, Golden Arrows, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder retired without having played in a cup final.
He was so unfortunate that when he left Arrows they went on to win the MTN8 by thrashing Ajax Cape Town 6-0 at Orlando Stadium in 2009 and he left Chloorkop before the Pitso Mosimane revolution exploded into a full-scale marvel.
Regarded as one of the best central midfielders of his generation, Zothwane lives with disappointment that he never lined up for the singing of the national anthems in the final.
As fate would have it, he will get a taste of a cup final when Magesi take on overwhelming favourites Sundowns in the Carling Knockout final at the Free State Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
‘I can substitute you immediately’: Sundowns coach Mngqithi is against showboating
“I have never played in a final before and coach Clinton Larsen told the players they are lucky because they get to play a final less than three months in the PSL. I have made a contribution to South African football over the years, but I have never been to a cup final,” he said.
This final against the Brazilians provides Zothwane with an opportunity to make up for the disappointment of missing out on cup success at Arrows and Sundowns and he hopes his time has finally arrived.
“When I left Golden Arrows, they went on to win the MTN8. I went to Sundowns and when I left that’s when coach Pitso Mosimane arrived and they started winning things. I only have individual award but for the team there is nothing I can show.
“That is why I say I am happy to be part of the set-up here at Magesi and to be in a cup final.”
Coach Clinton Larsen has wrapped up preparations and left the rest to the players and Zothwane wishes he can come out of retirement to have fate in his own hands on the field of play.
Magesi coach Larsen eyes his second shock of Sundowns in a cup final
“I am happy to be here and I wish I can put on my boots and go out there and play on Saturday. Being in the final is a good thing for my career and the club. I am happy to find myself as part of the team that is going to the final. I am praying to the ancestors and football gods that we win this match.
“When I was playing, I was playing to win and that is the reason I went to bigger teams because I felt there was a better chance of winning there because they are always competing.
“It didn’t happen and I retired without having won anything. I always had this thing in the back of my mind that everything happens for a reason. Sometimes you want something and it doesn’t happen and there is a reason for that.
“Even now, the drive I have in coaching is that of winning and wanting to contribute because I didn’t win things as a player. My drive is more now than when I was playing because I never got a chance to lift anything.
“My approach is a bit different in the hunger to achieve more, sometimes God does things in mysterious ways. Look at me now, this is the first time I am in the PSL as a coach and I am in the final, but I was here for many years as a player and never won anything.
Playing a cup final after Fifa break ‘suicidal’: Sundowns coach Mngqithi
“There are a lot of coaches who have been in the PSL for many years and they never reached a final. There is a bit of disappointment, I can’t say regret, that I played for so many years but I have nothing to show for it.”
Should Magesi go all the way, it goes without saying emotions will take over at the final whistle.
“For me already it is emotional to reach a cup final. I didn’t think that at this point I will be here. This brings a sense of emotion to say I am in the final and imagine winning it when no-one gives you a chance to say you can win it.
“Emotions comes with your past to say sometimes there were people who doubted you along the way and you have another chance. It is an emotional week for me and for the team.
“On a personal level, as one of the players who played at the highest level, I feel this game somehow owes me something. No-one is guaranteed anything in football or life because you have to work for everything you want but I feel there is something I should have gained in the game.
“Imagine winning this cup, it will take my CV to another level. I am someone who shows emotions easily but there may be tears if we win on Saturday.”
MORE:
Bafana captain Ronwen Williams nominated for Caf Player of the Year
SA football great Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe has died
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Jele, Ngwenya warn Magesi can shock Sundowns in Carling final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos