Soccer

Saka on target as Arsenal return to winning ways

23 November 2024 - 19:44 By Reuters
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka reacts in the match against Nottingham Forrest.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League with Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Odegaard inspiring a comfortable 3-0 home victory against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side desperately needed three points to revive their title hopes after four league games without a win and the result never looked in doubt after Saka's early opener.

England forward Saka combined with the influential Odegaard to finish in style after 15 minutes and the hosts should have been further ahead before halftime with Forest keeper Matz Sels making several fine saves to keep his side in it.

Forest began the game level on points with Arsenal but their hopes vanished when halftime substitute Thomas Partey doubled Arsenal's lead with a curled finish in the 52nd minute and substitute Ethan Nwaneri added a late third.

Victory kept Arsenal in fourth place with 22 points from 12 games, six points behind leaders Liverpool who face bottom club Southampton on Sunday. Forest slipped to sixth.

