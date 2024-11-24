Amorim reign begins with Man United held at Ipswich

Manchester United had to settle for a 1-1 draw at lowly Ipswich Town in Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim's first match in charge as Marcus Rashford's early goal was cancelled out by a deflected strike from Omari Hutchinson in the Premier League on Sunday.

United, who began with a 3-4-2-1 formation, took the lead after 81 seconds through Rashford who stole in between two defenders to steer the ball home after a brilliant run down the right by Amad who then delivered the perfect cross.