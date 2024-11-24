Soccer

Liverpool build eight-point lead after Salah inspires comeback at Saints

24 November 2024 - 18:19 By Rohith Nair
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's third goal from the penalty spot past Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy in the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on Sunday.
Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's third goal from the penalty spot past Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy in the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on Sunday.
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Premier League leaders Liverpool beat bottom side Southampton 3-2 on Sunday to build an eight-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City after Mohamed Salah led a second-half comeback for the visitors.

Liverpool took the lead from a Southampton error in the 30th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai pounced on a poor pass to score but the hosts equalised from a penalty. Adam Armstrong saw his spot kick saved but scored from the rebound shortly before half time.

Southampton took a shock lead after the break when Mateus Fernandes finished off a sublime counterattack but Salah made it 2-2 in the 65th minute when a clever touch from a lob helped the ball roll past the onrushing goalkeeper and into the net.

Southampton then conceded a penalty in the 83rd minute from a Yukinari Sugawara handball and Salah made no mistake from the spot as Liverpool sealed the three points. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Man United boss Amorim says he can be ruthless when required

‘It’s so much harder to come to a team in the middle of the season, because you have to get to know the players during the games’
Sport
4 hours ago

Man City’s long unbeaten run at home ends with shock 4-0 loss to Spurs

Manchester City's misery continued with a shock 4-0 Premier League rout by Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, marking the first time in ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Saka on target as Arsenal return to winning ways

Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League with Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Odegaard inspiring a comfortable 3-0 home victory against ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Chelsea hold on to beat Leicester despite Madueke mishap

Goals from Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez helped Chelsea to a 2-1 Premier League win at Leicester City on Saturday that would have been much more ...
Sport
1 day ago

If we're 10th at Christmas, I'll be under scrutiny, says Tottenham boss Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou will bring up a half century of Premier League games in charge of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday with the jury still out on the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Sad Itu Khune’s career has ended like this, it should have been handled better ... Soccer
  2. HISTORY: Magesi are giant slayers as Clinton Larsen strikes again to break ... Soccer
  3. Defiant Mngqithi insists Sundowns are headed in the right direction Soccer
  4. ‘I can substitute you immediately’: Sundowns coach Mngqithi is against ... Soccer
  5. Springboks slay Dragons in Cardiff Rugby

Latest Videos

Queer | Official Trailer HD | A24
Bread & Roses — Official Trailer | Apple TV+