Liverpool build eight-point lead after Salah inspires comeback at Saints
Premier League leaders Liverpool beat bottom side Southampton 3-2 on Sunday to build an eight-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City after Mohamed Salah led a second-half comeback for the visitors.
Liverpool took the lead from a Southampton error in the 30th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai pounced on a poor pass to score but the hosts equalised from a penalty. Adam Armstrong saw his spot kick saved but scored from the rebound shortly before half time.
Southampton took a shock lead after the break when Mateus Fernandes finished off a sublime counterattack but Salah made it 2-2 in the 65th minute when a clever touch from a lob helped the ball roll past the onrushing goalkeeper and into the net.
Southampton then conceded a penalty in the 83rd minute from a Yukinari Sugawara handball and Salah made no mistake from the spot as Liverpool sealed the three points.
Reuters