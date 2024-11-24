Liverpool build eight-point lead after Salah inspires comeback at Saints

Premier League leaders Liverpool beat bottom side Southampton 3-2 on Sunday to build an eight-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City after Mohamed Salah led a second-half comeback for the visitors.

Liverpool took the lead from a Southampton error in the 30th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai pounced on a poor pass to score but the hosts equalised from a penalty. Adam Armstrong saw his spot kick saved but scored from the rebound shortly before half time.