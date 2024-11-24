Man United boss Amorim says he can be ruthless when required

Manchester United's new manager Ruben Amorim is known for an ability to connect with players that many say his predecessor Erik ten Hag did not possess, but the 39-year-old thinks he can be stern when he needs to be.

The Portuguese cut a charismatic figure in his first press conference as United head coach on Friday, and his warm rapport especially with the nine journalists who travelled from Portugal only added to his reputation for genuine likeability.

But asked if he also has a ruthless side that might be needed to restore a team languishing 13th in the Premier League table ahead of Sunday's match at Ipswich Town to former glory, the former Sporting manager said it was possible to be both.

“You can be the same person. There are some places to have fun. There are some places to work hard. So I can be ruthless when I have to be,” Amorim said.