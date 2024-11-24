Soccer

Man United boss Amorim says he can be ruthless when required

‘It’s so much harder to come to a team in the middle of the season, because you have to get to know the players during the games’

24 November 2024 - 14:27 By Lori Ewing
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim during a press conference at Carrington Training Ground in Manchester on Friday.
Image: BackpagePix

Manchester United's new manager Ruben Amorim is known for an ability to connect with players that many say his predecessor Erik ten Hag did not possess, but the 39-year-old thinks he can be stern when he needs to be.

The Portuguese cut a charismatic figure in his first press conference as United head coach on Friday, and his warm rapport especially with the nine journalists who travelled from Portugal only added to his reputation for genuine likeability.

But asked if he also has a ruthless side that might be needed to restore a team languishing 13th in the Premier League table ahead of Sunday's match at Ipswich Town to former glory, the former Sporting manager said it was possible to be both.

“You can be the same person. There are some places to have fun. There are some places to work hard. So I can be ruthless when I have to be,” Amorim said.

“If you think as a team, I will be the nicest guy that you have ever seen. If there is someone just thinking for himself, I will be a different person. And I'm not like that kind of guy that wants to show that he's the boss.

“They will feel it in the small details that I can be the smiling one, but then, when you have to job to do, I will be a different person, and they understand that.”

Amorim, known as the “poet” by Portugal and former United forward Cristiano Ronaldo for his communication skills, also erased concerns raised by British media about his English with his thoughtful answers on Friday. He stumbled only once, over the word “suspicious”.

Because of the international break, Amorim had only two training sessions with his squad before they take the pitch at Portman Road on Sunday ahead of a gruelling stretch of games.

It is not how he would have planned his early days with his new team.

“It's so much harder to come to a team in the middle of the season, because you have to get to know the players during the games,” Amorim said.

"[But] it depends. If you are winning, it's a lot of fun having a lot of games, trying to make some changes tactically and winning games. But if you are losing, you don't have the time in training to work out everything you want to work.”

After the clash with 17th-placed Ipswich, Umited host FK Bodø/Glimt in Thursday's Europa League clash in Amorim's first game at Old Trafford, and entertain Everton in the league on December 1.

The three matches are part of a packed schedule of 12 games in six weeks.

“Where you can improve a team is in training. This is the most important aspect — it is really hard to do it on video or in recovering trainings,” Amorim said. “But we will find ways to try to cope with that.”

Reuters

