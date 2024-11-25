Pirates welcome back players ahead of opening group clash in Algeria
Orlando Pirates have welcomed back a number of players to full training to bolster the team ahead of the start of their Caf Champions League group stage campaign this week.
The Buccaneers travelled for 20 hours to reach Algiers on Sunday where they meet CR Belouizdad in their opening Group C game at Stade du 5 Juillet on Tuesday (9pm SA time).
Mamelodi Sundowns get their Group B campaign under way against AS Maniema Union of Congo at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (6pm).
Defenders Tapelo Xoki, Sandile Mthethwa and Deano Van Rooyen and midfielders Makhehlene Makhaula and Thabiso Lebitso are among players named by Pirates as having returned to full training ahead of the match.
Strength & Conditioning Coach, Helmi Gueldich led a light regeneration session in Algeria
24 November 2024
Defender Olisa Ndah, midfielder Goodman Mosele and striker Zakhele Lepasa remain out of action.
Bucs strength and conditioning coach Helmy Gueldich said the trip to Algeria involved 14 hours of flying time.
“The trip was quite long — 10 hours from Joburg to Istanbul and then a layover. So we spent more than 20 hours in all to reach the hotel.
“The most important thing for us is to keep our players fresh. So we did this session [on Sunday] to make the players feel the field, enjoy the group.
“We made some acclimatisation and adaptation for our players to feel fresh and to release our muscles after 14 hours of sitting in a plane.”
Experienced, tough campaigners Belouizdad are regular continental competitors for Algeria. They were Champions League quarterfinalists for three seasons in succession in 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 before exiting in the group stage last season.
Yet they are only the second-strongest team in Group C on pedigree and their record to 12-time Champions League winners Al Ahly of Egypt.
Ivory Coast’s Stade d'Abidjan complete a tough group.
Betway Premiership leaders Pirates return to domestic action when they host fourth-placed Stellenbosch FC in their league clash at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).