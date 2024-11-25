Pirates welcome back players ahead of opening group clash in Algeria

Orlando Pirates have welcomed back a number of players to full training to bolster the team ahead of the start of their Caf Champions League group stage campaign this week.

The Buccaneers travelled for 20 hours to reach Algiers on Sunday where they meet CR Belouizdad in their opening Group C game at Stade du 5 Juillet on Tuesday (9pm SA time).

Mamelodi Sundowns get their Group B campaign under way against AS Maniema Union of Congo at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (6pm).

Defenders Tapelo Xoki, Sandile Mthethwa and Deano Van Rooyen and midfielders Makhehlene Makhaula and Thabiso Lebitso are among players named by Pirates as having returned to full training ahead of the match.