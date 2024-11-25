Soccer

Pirates welcome back players ahead of opening group clash in Algeria

The Buccaneers travelled for 20 hours to reach Algiers where they meet CR Belouizdad in their opening Group C game

25 November 2024 - 12:20
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Defender Tapelo Xoki is among players welcomed back by Orlando Pirates ahead of their Caf Campions League Group C clash against CR Belouizdad in Algiers on Tuesday.
Defender Tapelo Xoki is among players welcomed back by Orlando Pirates ahead of their Caf Campions League Group C clash against CR Belouizdad in Algiers on Tuesday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have welcomed back a number of players to full training to bolster the team ahead of the start of their Caf Champions League group stage campaign this week.

The Buccaneers travelled for 20 hours to reach Algiers on Sunday where they meet CR Belouizdad in their opening Group C game at Stade du 5 Juillet on Tuesday (9pm SA time).

Mamelodi Sundowns get their Group B campaign under way against AS Maniema Union of Congo at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (6pm).

Defenders Tapelo Xoki, Sandile Mthethwa and Deano Van Rooyen and midfielders Makhehlene Makhaula and Thabiso Lebitso are among players named by Pirates as having returned to full training ahead of the match.

Defender Olisa Ndah, midfielder Goodman Mosele and striker Zakhele Lepasa remain out of action.

Bucs strength and conditioning coach Helmy Gueldich said the trip to Algeria involved 14 hours of flying time.

“The trip was quite long — 10 hours from Joburg to Istanbul and then a layover. So we spent more than 20 hours in all to reach the hotel.

“The most important thing for us is to keep our players fresh. So we did this session [on Sunday] to make the players feel the field, enjoy the group.

Sundowns cup shock completes Clinton Larsen’s coaching revival at Magesi

‘Nobody works harder than Magesi players,’ says one-time Rangers and Pirates star after another cup final win against the Brazilians
Sport
8 hours ago

“We made some acclimatisation and adaptation for our players to feel fresh and to release our muscles after 14 hours of sitting in a plane.”

Experienced, tough campaigners Belouizdad are regular continental competitors for Algeria. They were Champions League quarterfinalists for three seasons in succession in 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 before exiting in the group stage last season.

Yet they are only the second-strongest team in Group C on pedigree and their record to 12-time Champions League winners Al Ahly of Egypt.

Ivory Coast’s Stade d'Abidjan complete a tough group.

Betway Premiership leaders Pirates return to domestic action when they host fourth-placed Stellenbosch FC in their league clash at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

READ MORE

Defiant Mngqithi insists Sundowns are headed in the right direction

‘If you choose to become a coach, you must expect that in this space our jobs are under scrutiny every week’
Sport
1 day ago

Magesi captain Elvis Chipezeze aware Carling success puts target on their backs

Magesi FC captain and goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze knows better than anyone that they have created a healthy problem for themselves by beating Mamelodi ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sad Itu Khune’s career has ended like this, it should have been handled better by him and Chiefs: Brian Baloyi

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi says the situation between Itumeleng Khune and Amakhosi management has left him ...
Sport
3 days ago

HISTORY: Magesi are giant slayers as Clinton Larsen strikes again to break Sundowns’ hearts in Carling final

Clinton Larsen has done it again against Mamelodi Sundowns in a cup final.
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana to face Ghana, Mali and Tanzania in 2024 Wafcon finals

African champions Banyana Banyana were on Friday drawn against Ghana, Mali and Tanzania in Group C in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations which ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘K9’ Fourie survives ‘late’ punch to score impressive knockout in Booysens Sport
  2. England grab early advantage against Proteas in East London Cricket
  3. Magesi captain Elvis Chipezeze aware Carling success puts target on their backs Soccer
  4. Boks’ Pieter-Steph Du Toit named world player of the year for second time Rugby
  5. Sad Itu Khune’s career has ended like this, it should have been handled better ... Soccer

Latest Videos

EFFPresser led by President, Julius Malema
16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign