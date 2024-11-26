Mngqithi said the Champions League is top of his priorities this season.
“The Champions League is our bread and butter and we cannot afford to falter in that one. We have a big responsibility to our fans, board, ourselves and our families.
“It is one tournament we have always tried to win and we have to push hard to get to that level where we can find the team in the last match of the tournament and see what will happen from there.”
Maniema coach Papy Kimoto said his players are excited to test themselves against one of the best teams on the continent.
“We are happy to come to Pretoria to play the game against a good team,” he said.
“People will get a chance to see how Maniema play football as we represent our country, team and city. We come from eastern side of [DR] Congo and we are a team that fights and never gives up — and we will give our best against Sundowns.”
Mngqithi says Sundowns will bounce back for Champions League ‘bread and butter’
Coach satisfied new direct style is having desired effect: to create chances
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says they have put the disappointment of their shock Carling Knockout final defeat to Magesi FC behind them and have turned their attention to the team's "bread and butter" business of the Caf Champions League.
The Brazilians were stunned 2-1 by top-flight rookies Magesi in Bloemfontein on Saturday, suffering their third cup final loss in succession.
Mngqithi said in his prematch press conference on Monday about Tuesday's Champions League group stage opener against little-known Democratic Republic of Congo outfit AS Maniema Union at Loftus (6pm) that his team are ready to rebound positively.
“You will never know whether you have their minds where you want them to be, but from what I have seen I think the team is back,” Mngqithi said.
“I think everybody is aware of the challenges we have been through, especially with our international players. That was a big factor in the game we played over the weekend because we couldn’t change the team I know can make us win the match.
“At the back of our minds we also knew we had a lot of players who played two full [international] matches in a short space of time. That had an effect in the latter stages of the game. That’s why we had to make late substitutions, but I think the team is looking good].
“The only thing that might be important is to make sure the team is fresh because we can’t make any legitimate excuse. We have to try to win matches and not make excuses.”
Downs were disadvantaged in the final by having 10 players return from international duty in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for Bafana Bafana, Namibia and Zimbabwe on Wednesday last week, allowing them only Thursday and Friday to reintegrate with their club. Magesi had no players away during the Fifa break.
Mngqithi said the new fast-paced style of play he is instilling at Sundowns does not only target the Champions League, where it seems likely to be effective, but is also aimed at establishing domestic dominance.
“It is not only for the Champions League but is to try to improve our chance creation. We have been playing well and we have been creating a lot of chances. Look at the game we played over the weekend [against Magesi]. We had 20 shots at goal but we only scored once — and the opposition had three shots at goal and scored twice.
“It is our responsibility to try to maximise the number of chances first before we go deeper into trying to be a bit more clinical. I think the team is responding well in that regard. We were unlucky in the previous match but we created enough to win. Maybe some decisions in the final third were not good.”
Mngqithi said the Champions League is top of his priorities this season.
“The Champions League is our bread and butter and we cannot afford to falter in that one. We have a big responsibility to our fans, board, ourselves and our families.
“It is one tournament we have always tried to win and we have to push hard to get to that level where we can find the team in the last match of the tournament and see what will happen from there.”
Maniema coach Papy Kimoto said his players are excited to test themselves against one of the best teams on the continent.
“We are happy to come to Pretoria to play the game against a good team,” he said.
“People will get a chance to see how Maniema play football as we represent our country, team and city. We come from eastern side of [DR] Congo and we are a team that fights and never gives up — and we will give our best against Sundowns.”
READ MORE:
A trophy could have solidified Mngqithi’s Sundowns reign, but he’s OK with it
Nabi says some Kaizer Chiefs players impressed him in Fifa break
Pirates welcome back players ahead of opening group clash in Algeria
Sundowns cup shock completes Clinton Larsen’s coaching revival at Magesi
Defiant Mngqithi insists Sundowns are headed in the right direction
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos