Msimango optimistic Chiefs can close 14-point gap on Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Given Msimango has congratulated archrivals Orlando Pirates for being at the summit of the Betway Premiership table, while warning them that Amakhosi can still close the 14-point gap.
Chiefs, who are already 14 points behind leaders Pirates having played two games fewer, hope to narrow the gap on the Sea Robbers when they face struggling Richards Bay FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).
With regular centreback Inácio Miguel suspended, Msimango is odds-on to start alongside Rushwin Dortley at the heart of Amakhosi's defence in Polokwane.
“It's a wide-open league, in my opinion. Congratulations to Pirates, they've shown a good level of consistency, hence they are where they are — on top of the log,” Msimango said at Chiefs' media open day at their Naturena base on Monday.
“We must try to get to the same level, if not better, in terms of consistency, because we are happy with our performances despite the results.”
With Miguel and Dortley proving to be coach Nasreddine Nabi's first choices in central defence, Msimango has only started games when they were suspended.
The former TS Galaxy skipper, who started 25 league games last season — his maiden at Naturena — has vowed to stay professional amid his lack of game time, explaining how he has come to terms with not being not a starter under Nabi.
“For me, it is to remain the professional that I am. I've come to a point in my career that I understand that football is seasonal and has phases within one's career,'' Msimango said.
“Right now, I am in a different phase, and I understand that not playing has its toll on a player, but I need to stay professional and stay prepared to do my job when I am called upon. When the opportunity comes, Given Msimango will always be ready.”
