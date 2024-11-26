Nkota’s blistering brace sets up big win for Pirates against Belouizdad

Mohau Nkota’s blistering first-half brace provided the platform for Orlando Pirates to secure a crucial three points in their Caf Champions League group stage opener in Algiers on Tuesday night, ultimately closing out a 2-1 win against CR Belouizdad.

Nkota’s strikes in the fifth and 27th minutes left the Algerian outfit reeling at the break and while Belouizdad fought back through substitute South African striker Khanyisa Mayo’s 66th-minute reply, Pirates closed out the last 20 minutes at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 impressively.

With 12-time Champions League winners Al Ahly the Group C heavyweights, the battle might be between Pirates, Belouizdad and Ivorian outfit Stade d'Abidjan to fight it out for second place and progression to the quarterfinals.