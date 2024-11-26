Soccer

Nkota’s blistering brace sets up big win for Pirates against Belouizdad

Impressive opening Group C win in Algiers could go a long way in helping Buccaneers reach the quarterfinals

26 November 2024 - 23:05
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mohau Nkota of Orlando Pirates celebrates one of his goals with teammates in their Caf Champions League Group C match against CR Belouizdad at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 in Algiers on Tuesday night.
Mohau Nkota of Orlando Pirates celebrates one of his goals with teammates in their Caf Champions League Group C match against CR Belouizdad at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 in Algiers on Tuesday night.
Image: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

Mohau Nkota’s blistering first-half brace provided the platform for Orlando Pirates to secure a crucial three points in their Caf Champions League group stage opener in Algiers on Tuesday night, ultimately closing out a 2-1 win against CR Belouizdad.

Nkota’s strikes in the fifth and 27th minutes left the Algerian outfit reeling at the break and while Belouizdad fought back through substitute South African striker Khanyisa Mayo’s 66th-minute reply, Pirates closed out the last 20 minutes at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 impressively.

With 12-time Champions League winners Al Ahly the Group C heavyweights, the battle might be between Pirates, Belouizdad and Ivorian outfit Stade d'Abidjan to fight it out for second place and progression to the quarterfinals.

The Buccaneers — playing their first group stage match since the 2018-19 edition, where they exited in third place in Group B with one win, three draws and two defeats — took a big step towards securing a knockout stage place.

Such a polished performance suggests Pirates seem likely to be able to get results home and away against Stade, and they will now be favoured to beat Belouizdad at home too.

Even Al Ahly might have taken notice of coach Jose Riveiro’s team’s dangerous mix of youth and experience, spring in their step, dangerous, effective style of play, and exciting front-line — particularly the 20-year-old wing duo of Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng.

Nkota’s brace tore a hole in Belouzdad’s ambitions in the game.

It came as Pirates’ tracking back and fighting in defence, pace in transitions and dangerous movement of their front-line of Nkota, Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi and Evidence Makgopa had the Algerian club befuddled for most of the first half.

Just five minutes in Sipho Chaine’s kick out of goal was flicked on to the feet of Mofokeng in the middle who fed Nkota on his right, the youngster controlling and calmly finishing past goalkeeper Moustapha Zeghba.

Chaine’s double save minutes later at the feet of Ishak Boussouf preserved Bucs’ lead.

Mofokeng cut in on a dizzying run from the right to force a stop from Zeghba.

Nkota’s first goal was the appetiser to a main course. With the half-hour approaching the ‘terrible 20’ Buccaneer duo combines again, Mofokeng teeing up Nkota 25 metres out who unleashed a screamer past Zeghba into the top-right corner.

Pirates began the second half in the same vein, Deon Hotto feeding Thalente Mbatha through on the right to force a save.

Mayo had become Belouizdad’s most dangerous player replacing Boussouf in the 34th. The former Cape Town City player pulled a goal back for his Algerian club after a short corner was taken short to Abdelkader Meziane to whip in a cross onto Mayo’s head to finish past Chaine.

READ MORE

Unconvincing Sundowns labour to Caf draw with minnows Maniema

Sundowns will rue the two lost home points as they did not make use of their early dominance
Sport
3 hours ago

A trophy could have solidified Mngqithi’s Sundowns reign, but he’s OK with it

‘I strongly believe we’ve got what it takes to win the Champions League,’ coach says, setting sights on Downs’ perennial No 1 prize
Sport
19 hours ago

Msimango optimistic Chiefs can close 14-point gap on Pirates

Defender not worried by lack of his game time this season as Amakhosi return to action against Richards Bay
Sport
7 hours ago

Nabi says some Kaizer Chiefs players impressed him in Fifa break

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has asserted they “benefited” a great deal from the recent Fifa break, suggesting a few of his fringe players ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns cup shock completes Clinton Larsen’s coaching revival at Magesi

‘Nobody works harder than Magesi players,’ says one-time Rangers and Pirates star after another cup final win against the Brazilians
Sport
1 day ago

Defiant Mngqithi insists Sundowns are headed in the right direction

‘If you choose to become a coach, you must expect that in this space our jobs are under scrutiny every week’
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Sri Lanka and Proteas should serve up a Test feast Cricket
  2. Pirates welcome back players ahead of opening group clash in Algeria Soccer
  3. Kitshoff on the mend but doubts persist on whether Bok prop will play again Rugby
  4. Boks’ Ox launches ‘Salads don’t win scrums’ Christmas jumper Rugby
  5. Mngqithi says Sundowns will bounce back for Champions League ‘bread and butter’ Soccer

Latest Videos

EFF Picket to Constitutional Court led by President, Julius Malema
2024 Range Rover Onyx