Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | How will Kaizer Chiefs shape up after the Fifa break?

27 November 2024 - 14:20 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

The Betway Premiership is back after the Fifa break when much of the focus will be on how Kaizer Chiefs are going to shape up after they blew hot and cold in their opening matches of the campaign under their new coaching regime.

Football fans are also going to be interested to see how early-season pacesetters Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will push forward after their assignments this week in the Champions League.

In the 47th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele start by reliving the remarkable giant killing act of Magesi FC, who stunned Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout final in Bloemfontein on Saturday. 

Mpanza and Mphahlele also analyse how the Premiership is going to shape up with Pirates and Sundowns under increasing pressure from Polokwane City, Stellenbosch FC and Chippa United in the chasing pack. 

Chiefs had high expectations when Nasreddine Nabi arrived as head coach with a strong new technical staff in the off-season, but the Tunisian has cautioned that Amakhosi's nine seasons without silverware will not become a thing of the past overnight. The mixed bag of results have left the Soweto giants wallowing in ninth place, though, with only five matches played, Chiefs have a number of games in hand as many sides have played seven or eight times.

The Arena show hosts also looked back at the spectacularly successful international rugby season by the Springboks, who won 11 of their 13 matches to stay on top of the world rankings under inspirational coach Rassie Erasmus. 

A cherry on top for the Boks was when towering lock Pieter-Steph du Toit was named World Rugby Player of the Year and was joined by World Cup winning teammates Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel and Cheslin Kolbe in the Team of the Year. 

Mngqithi not pushing panic buttons yet despite Sundowns’ recent results

‘I have not pressed panic buttons because it could have been catastrophic had we lost this match after losing the final’
Sport
4 hours ago

A trophy could have solidified Mngqithi’s Sundowns reign, but he’s OK with it

‘I strongly believe we’ve got what it takes to win the Champions League,’ coach says, setting sights on Downs’ perennial No 1 prize
Sport
1 day ago

Nabi says some Kaizer Chiefs players impressed him in Fifa break

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has asserted they “benefited” a great deal from the recent Fifa break, suggesting a few of his fringe players ...
Sport
2 days ago

Nkota’s blistering brace sets up big win for Pirates against Belouizdad

Impressive opening Group C win in Algiers could go a long way to help Buccaneers reach the quarterfinals.
Sport
16 hours ago

Unconvincing Sundowns labour to Caf draw with minnows Maniema

Sundowns will rue the two lost home points as they did not make use of their early dominance
Sport
19 hours ago
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

