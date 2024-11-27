Elated Arteta revels in Arsenal’s thumping win at Sporting

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was looking for a statement win from his side on Tuesday and got it as they brushed aside in-form Sporting Lisbon with a superb display in a 5-1 away Champions League victory.

Arteta praised his team’s intelligent use of the ball and their tenacity against a Sporting team that beat Manchester City 4-1 in their previous Champions League outing and had won 17 of their previous 18 games in all competitions.

"I’m very happy, it is a big result against a big opponent," Arteta said.

"We wanted to make a statement. I felt a really good energy before the match, but you have to put it into practice.

"The first half was exceptional and gave us the platform to win the game. We were really clever and efficient in the way we attacked them. It is an important win for us."