Soccer

Elated Arteta revels in Arsenal’s thumping win at Sporting

27 November 2024 - 07:18 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Arsenal's Thomas Partey and manager Mikel Arteta celebrate after their Champions League win over Sporting CP at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.
Arsenal's Thomas Partey and manager Mikel Arteta celebrate after their Champions League win over Sporting CP at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.
Image: Andrew Couldridge

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was looking for a statement win from his side on Tuesday and got it as they brushed aside in-form Sporting Lisbon with a superb display in a 5-1 away Champions League victory.

Arteta praised his team’s intelligent use of the ball and their tenacity against a Sporting team that beat Manchester City 4-1 in their previous Champions League outing and had won 17 of their previous 18 games in all competitions.

"I’m very happy, it is a big result against a big opponent," Arteta said.

"We wanted to make a statement. I felt a really good energy before the match, but you have to put it into practice.

"The first half was exceptional and gave us the platform to win the game. We were really clever and efficient in the way we attacked them. It is an important win for us."

Liverpool build eight-point lead after Salah inspires comeback at Saints

Premier League leaders Liverpool beat bottom side Southampton 3-2 on Sunday to build an eight-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City ...
Sport
2 days ago

Arsenal looked untouchable in the first half as they went into the break 3-0 up, but a goal early in the second period for Sporting changed the mood in the stadium until Bukayo Saka scored a fourth to swing the momentum their way once more.

"The atmosphere was changing (when Sporting scored), they had belief, but after that we showed our personality to get on the ball again, to defend deeper if we needed to and the fourth goal changed it again," Arteta said.

"We have to enjoy it, playing in this competition against these sorts of team. I was pleased with how the performance flowed."

Arsenal had been in a mini-slump of three games without a win before a 3-0 win over high-flying Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this past weekend.

Saka on target as Arsenal return to winning ways

Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League with Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Odegaard inspiring a comfortable 3-0 home victory against ...
Sport
3 days ago

Backing up a victory with another dominant display is something they will have to do all season long if they are to be successful, according to Arteta.

"We need the consistency, if you want to be going for championships then you have to win and win again. Today was a different type of game but we handled it well and let's move on now," he said.

Arsenal are next in action on Saturday when they travel to West Ham United in the Premier League.

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Sri Lanka and Proteas should serve up a Test feast Cricket
  2. Nkota’s blistering brace sets up big win for Pirates against Belouizdad Soccer
  3. Boks’ Ox launches ‘Salads don’t win scrums’ Christmas jumper Rugby
  4. Unconvincing Sundowns labour to Caf draw with minnows Maniema Soccer
  5. Blast from the past: Banyana beat Mali, secure first-ever spot at the World Cup Sport

Latest Videos

BEYOND POLITICS | Michael Beaumont speaks about his life outside politics
Choo Tjoe railway stolen piece by piece