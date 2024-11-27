Mngqithi not pushing panic buttons yet despite Sundowns’ recent results
‘I have not pressed panic buttons because it could have been catastrophic had we lost this match after losing the final’
Mamelodi Sundowns suffered the shock loss to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final and drew with minnows AS Maniema Union in the Champions League in successive matches, but coach Manqoba Mngqithi is not reaching for the panic buttons just yet.
The Brazilians were held to a 0-0 draw by Democratic Republic of Congo outfit AS Maniema Union in an inauspicious start to their Group B campaign at Loftus on Tuesday night.
They enjoyed most of the ball possession but did not convert their numerous chances against the team that is arguably the weakest in a group also including Raja Casablanca and AS FAR of Morocco, leaving Sundowns with work to do to get their quarterfinal chances back on track
Failure to convert chances was also Sundowns' downfall in the 2-1 defeat to Magesi in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi NOT panicking.— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 27, 2024
WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️ https://t.co/C1onFgz6Py pic.twitter.com/ZOFauKuadP
Sundowns are in second spot in Group B with a point, with AS FAR, beat who beat Raja on Tuesday, on top with three points.
Mngqithi remains confident Downs will clinch a top two spot to progress.
“To be straightforward, I see we have potential to win more matches away from home in this group,” he said after Downs dropped two important points at home.
“I also see us winning some matches at home and at this stage I have not pressed any panic buttons because it could have been catastrophic had we lost this match after losing the final at the weekend.
“With all the problems we had looking at the number of days and matches and how much of a change we had to make in the starting line-up based on the physiological challenges we had, I strongly believe if you were to take out all those other underling circumstances maybe we could have been far stronger in this match than what we were.”
Mngqithi faced challenges in the build-up to the Carling final given Sundowns received 10 players back from international duty with Bafana Bafana on Wednesday last week, meaning they had two days' training to be reintegrated for their club before the clash against Magesi.
'We gave a good account of ourselves,' - Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi after 0️⃣➖0️⃣ draw with AS Maniema.— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 26, 2024
WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️ https://t.co/2TZfHpqdQ6 pic.twitter.com/LjvIyYxDaD
Downs travelled from Bloemfontein to Pretoria on Sunday and had one days' training on Monday for the Maniema fixture.
Mngqithi said his players performed well enough on Tuesday even though there were moments where they were not at their best.
“I still believe the group that played tonight gave a good account of themselves, it’s just those final touches and decisions and maybe not taking advantage of situations. There were some good breaks we got where there were two-vs-one but suddenly you can’t even get a shot at goal.
“Things like that are the ones that infuriate you but the fact of the matter is there is a whole lot of positive things one can take out of this match under the circumstances.”
Sundowns return to the Champions League next month when they travel to meet AS FAR in El Jadida, Morocco on December 7.
For now their focusing will be on the Betway Premiership where the Brazilians (18 points) will be looking to close the gap leaders Orlando Pirates (21) when they meet Sekhukhune United at Loftus on Saturday night (8pm).