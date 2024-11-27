Pirates’ Nkota reflects on career-threatening injury after brace sinks Belouizdad
There was a time when Orlando Pirates' sensational attacker Mohau Nkota doubted if his professional career would ever begin.
Pirates' hugely talented young attacking prospect opened up about an injury ordeal a few months ago where he worried his career might end
This after the 20-year-old scored a memorable brace to give Pirates a 2-1 victory over Algerian side RC Belouizdad in their opening Caf Champions League Group C match in Algiers on Tuesday.
The incident occurred in March, while playing for Pirates in a DStv Diski Challenge (reserve and under-23 league) match against Soweto arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs, where Mohau suffered a career-threatening neck injury and had to be rushed to hospital.
“It was one of the toughest moments of my life. I had recently started training with the first team, and I believe at DDC I was playing some of my best football,” Mohau told Pirates' website on Wednesday.
“The injury came at the worst time possible. Here I am, about to become a professional player, and this happens.
“During my four to five hours' wait at the hospital I had many thoughts coming into my head, but fortunately through God's grace I overcame my situation.
“My return to playing was slow and taxing on me mentally because I had long dizzy spells and constant headaches.”
There's the attacking prospect from Kimberley in the Northern Cape has made a magnificent recovery judging by the way he's adapted like duck to water playing for the first team. Mohau, who turned 20 on November 9, has played five league matches, scoring two goals, plus two more goals in three in cup games.
It was a second brace for Nkota against Belouizdad in a result that comes as a major boost to the Buccaneers' hope of reaching the Champions League quarterfinals. The first brace for the youngster, who was promoted to the senior team in the off-season, came in a 2-1 Betway Premiership win over AmaZulu in October.
Nkota said he was grateful for the support he's received from the Bucs fans since making his debut.
“It's hard to put into words what this means to me,” Nkota has after Tuesday's starring role in a big Champions League clash.
“To score twice in such an important match is a dream come true. I'm just so grateful for everyone who believed in me and for this incredible club.”
Pirates now turn their attention to keeping their 100% record and lead of the Premiership when they entertain Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
That match will be followed by a blockbuster Champions League fixture against 12-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt at Orlando on December 7.
Nkota and company will look to beat Ahly to improve their chances of making the competitions' quarterfinals for the first time since they were losing finalists — to Al Ahly — in 2013.