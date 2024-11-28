In what may be a surprise departure from his so-far preferred policy of rotating players, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has indicated he is closer to knowing his preferred starting XI.
Since the beginning of the season, Mngqithi has tinkered heavily with the team, arguing he wants his players to be fresher for the rigours of the Champions League, where Downs started their group campaign with an unconvincing 0-0 draw against minnows AS Maniema of Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday.
“With all the rotations one has done, it was to make sure we arrive at this stage of the season without a heavy load on the legs,” he said.
Mngqithi again said the Carling Knockout final, where Sundowns were shocked 2-1 by top flight rookies Magesi FC in Bloemfontein on Saturday, came too soon after the Fifa break.
Mngqithi says he is close to finding the right Sundowns starting XI
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
In what may be a surprise departure from his so-far preferred policy of rotating players, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has indicated he is closer to knowing his preferred starting XI.
Since the beginning of the season, Mngqithi has tinkered heavily with the team, arguing he wants his players to be fresher for the rigours of the Champions League, where Downs started their group campaign with an unconvincing 0-0 draw against minnows AS Maniema of Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday.
“With all the rotations one has done, it was to make sure we arrive at this stage of the season without a heavy load on the legs,” he said.
Mngqithi again said the Carling Knockout final, where Sundowns were shocked 2-1 by top flight rookies Magesi FC in Bloemfontein on Saturday, came too soon after the Fifa break.
Downs received 10 players back from international duty on Wednesday last week, meaning they had just two days' training to be reintegrated back into their club.
“We were just unfortunate with the Fifa break and the final immediately after that because that caused a bit of chaos in terms of the physiological readiness of our players.
“But I believe our players are loaded in their legs and they are fresh and I believe we are at the stage where we are getting closer to our combinations and to start firing at the right time, unlike having the players firing too early and you end up creating problems for yourself where people will know what is likely to happen with your selection.”
Mngqithi said part of his plan to rotate players was to keep teams guessing.
Mngqithi not pushing panic buttons yet despite Sundowns’ recent results
“It is getting closer to probably starting to know who is in the starting XI of Sundowns because we try to hide that as much as possible by rotating the team and making sure every player has minutes in the legs.
“I am happy that almost every player we have has had enough minutes in his legs and everybody is confident he can contribute towards the success of the club.
“I don’t think in the past few years we have been in this position where on match day of the Champions League group stage the players are feeling fresh. I think we were just disturbed by what happened now with the Fifa break but otherwise I believe everybody is in a good state physiologically to be able to take the loads of the next five matches in the Champions League. It is looking positive.”
Sundowns return to Betway Premiership action meeting Sekhukhune United at Loftus on Saturday (8pm).
After that they play their second Champions League group B game against FAR Rabat of Morocco in El Jadida on December 7.
READ MORE
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | How will Kaizer Chiefs shape up after the Fifa break?
Ten-man Chiefs hold on to beat Richards Bay to move to top half of PSL
Unconvincing Sundowns labour to Caf draw with minnows Maniema
A trophy could have solidified Mngqithi’s Sundowns reign, but he’s OK with it
Pirates’ Nkota reflects on career-threatening injury after brace sinks Belouizdad
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos