Soccer

Nabi happy with effects of Fifa break as Chiefs looked stronger beating Bay

Amakhosi managed to earn the result despite losing right-back Reeve Frosler on a red card early in the second half

28 November 2024 - 13:57
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Wandile Duba celebrates scoring Kaizer Chiefs' first goal with teammate Sibongiseni Mthethwa in their Betway Premiership win against Richards Bay FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday.
Wandile Duba celebrates scoring Kaizer Chiefs' first goal with teammate Sibongiseni Mthethwa in their Betway Premiership win against Richards Bay FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi believes the recent Fifa break has helped his team to come back stronger for the remaining games this year.

Chiefs beat Richards Bay 2-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday to move from ninth to sixth place in the Betway Premiership, eight points behind log leaders Orlando Pirates.

Nabi made a number of changes in his starting line-up and his team managed to earn the result despite losing right-back Reeve Frosler on a red card early in the second half with the score at 1-0 to Amakhosi from Wandile Duba's 21st-minute opener.

Ashley du Preez added a second in the 68th before Yamela Mbuthuma's late reply for Bay in the 91st.

Nabi said it was the manner in which Chiefs used the Fifa and Carling Knockout final break to prepare the team that helped them register their third league victory in six matches.

“It's true the break has given us the opportunity to improve a lot of things technically and tactically. It has put the morale of our players in the right direction,” Chiefs' coach said.

“It has helped us today [Wednesday] — though the scoreline is not that big, we believe that performance was much better. It has also helped the coach to get his knee healed.”

Nabi had to go for surgery on his knee during the Fifa break and missed some of the friendly matches the club played in Gqeberha.

Though happy with the three points, the coach admitted Chiefs are not yet sharp enough to take enough of the chances they create and admitted this could have allowed Bay to come back into the clash.

“It was understandable that the opponents kept pushing and maybe the energy on our side dropped [late in the second half] because of being a man down. They scored a goal, but we fought hard for the three points and we're happy.

“We could have killed or ended the game much earlier. We had two or three chances to do so. If you don't kill the game you keep the opponents alive and we saw what happened in the end.

“It's true that maybe it's a lack of concentration and maybe overconfidence too, but we feel we need to encourage our players because the most difficult thing in football is to create opportunities. Now we need to figure out how to kill the game.”

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | How will Kaizer Chiefs shape up after the Fifa break?

The Betway Premiership is back after the Fifa break.
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs host Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday and Nabi said they will remain in Polokwane to prepare properly for that clash.

“We've decided not to go back to Johannesburg; we've decided to stay here and put ourselves in best condition for the game against Royal. That shows the importance and the seriousness we're giving to each game.”

Nabi was also happy to see the support his club enjoyed in Limpopo and urged Amakhosi fans to keep believing in what the new coaching regime are trying to achieve.

“First, I say thank you to the supporters who came to the game. We know there's been a break in the league and the last results were not very positive.

“But we saw a lot of fans today [Wednesday] and we dedicate those three points to them because they were brave and pushed the team from the beginning. Now you can see the big value of this club that is Kaizer Chiefs.”

READ MORE

Mngqithi says he is close to finding the right Sundowns starting XI

Brazilians coach has tinkered heavily with the team, arguing he wants his players to be fresher for the rigours of the Champions League.
Sport
5 hours ago

Ten-man Chiefs hold on to beat Richards Bay to move to top half of PSL

The win moved Chiefs to sixth spot on the table with 13 points, eight behind log leaders Orlando Pirates
Sport
18 hours ago

Pirates’ Nkota reflects on career-threatening injury after brace sinks Belouizdad

There was a time when Orlando Pirates' sensational attacker Mohau Nkota was in doubt if his professional career will ever begin.
Sport
23 hours ago

Mngqithi not pushing panic buttons yet despite Sundowns’ recent results

‘I have not pressed panic buttons because it could have been catastrophic had we lost this match after losing the final’
Sport
1 day ago

Nkota’s blistering brace sets up big win for Pirates against Belouizdad

Impressive opening Group C win in Algiers could go a long way to help Buccaneers reach the quarterfinals.
Sport
1 day ago

Unconvincing Sundowns labour to Caf draw with minnows Maniema

Sundowns will rue the two lost home points as they did not make use of their early dominance
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Banyana beat Mali, secure first-ever spot at the World Cup Sport
  2. It could come full circle for Willie as Boks’ 2025 home Tests are announced Rugby
  3. Bavuma rides luck as Sri Lanka have Proteas in deep trouble on day 1 Cricket
  4. Ten-man Chiefs hold on to beat Richards Bay to move to top half of PSL Soccer
  5. Mngqithi says he is close to finding the right Sundowns starting XI Soccer

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Audience favourites Maui and Moana reunite for a bigger adventure ...
Biden preps arms to bolster Ukraine before Trump takes over, sources say | ...