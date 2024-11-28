Under-confident Mbappé needs time and love: Real Madrid boss Ancelotti

Striker Kylian Mbappé had another subdued and disappointing performance for Real Madrid on Wednesday, failing to seriously trouble Liverpool's defence and missing a penalty in their 2-0 Champions League defeat at Anfield.

The Frenchman has had a challenging start to life at Real after joining from Paris St-Germain in June, with just one goal in five Champions League games for the Spanish club.

The World Cup-winning forward has scored one goal in his last six games in all competitions but manager Carlo Ancelotti defended him after Wednesday's match as an “extraordinary” player who just needed support and patience to thrive in Spain.

“It’s a difficult moment for him, we’ve got to support him and give him our love, he’ll soon be fine,” Ancelotti said.

“It could be a lack of confidence maybe. Sometimes you have moments when things aren’t quite working out for you. But you get through these moments.