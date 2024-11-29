“The Jamaicans will give us a good run for our money. We will be looking to ensure we build on keeping the ball, creating and converting chances, but also maintaining our defensive structure,” said Ellis.
Banyana braced for different test from Jamaica as preparations for Wafcon continue
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana continues preparations for next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco with the first of two international friendly matches against Jamaica on Saturday (3am SA time).
Banyana recently lost to Denmark and England on their recent European tour, but are out to get positive results against the Reggae Girls at Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
The friendlies are the last of the year for the reigning African champions and coach Desiree Ellis, who is going to try new players and combinations.
Speaking to www.safa.net, Ellis said they are expecting a high paced match against a good side that has held its own against some strong opponents in their region.
Captain Lebogang Ramalepe said there are new faces in the team and she is expecting Ellis will use different line-ups in the two matches.
“Playing against Jamaica is going to be a real test for us, we have learned after our last two games [Denmark and England]. We have new faces in the team and coach wants to see how far we have grown.
“In the past two matches, the coach used two different line-ups and I believe against Jamaica she is going to do the same. The key thing will be to see how the new players have adjusted in the team.
“We need to go out there and be ourselves and play our normal football. Sometimes we rush into getting results and not knowing how far we have come as a team.”
