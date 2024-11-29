Soccer

Banyana braced for different test from Jamaica as preparations for Wafcon continue

29 November 2024 - 11:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Banyana Banyana players during South Africa's training session in Montego Bay ahead of the international friendly against Jamaica.
Banyana Banyana players during South Africa's training session in Montego Bay ahead of the international friendly against Jamaica.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana continues preparations for next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco with the first of two international friendly matches against Jamaica on Saturday (3am SA time). 

Banyana recently lost to Denmark and England on their recent European tour, but are out to get positive results against the Reggae Girls at Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay, Jamaica. 

The friendlies are the last of the year for the reigning African champions and coach Desiree Ellis, who is going to try new players and combinations. 

Speaking to www.safa.net, Ellis said they are expecting a high paced match against a good side that has held its own against some strong opponents in their region. 

Political interference, sabotage forced Augousti family to sell Celtic, says Jimmy

‘All we wanted was to compete against other clubs in the PSL and not against our own government in our own backyard’
Sport
7 hours ago

“The Jamaicans will give us a good run for our money. We will be looking to ensure we build on keeping the ball, creating and converting chances, but also maintaining our defensive structure,” said Ellis. 

South Africa are in tough Group C for next year’s Wafcon, were they have been drawn against West African sides Ghana and Mali and eastern Africans Tanzania. 

“Now that the draw for the 2024 Wafcon is out, we are focusing on how we will play against the opponents in our group. However, as much as we are preparing for our opponents, we are also looking at players who may end up making our Wafcon squad.  

“We have brought many young players to Jamaica who have raised their hands in the league, and this is a great opportunity for them to fight for spots in the national team.” 

Mngqithi says he is close to finding the right Sundowns starting XI

Brazilians coach has tinkered heavily with the team, arguing he wants his players to be fresher for the rigours of the Champions League.
Sport
1 day ago

Captain Lebogang Ramalepe said there are new faces in the team and she is expecting Ellis will use different line-ups in the two matches. 

“Playing against Jamaica is going to be a real test for us, we have learned after our last two games [Denmark and England]. We have new faces in the team and coach wants to see how far we have grown. 

“In the past two matches, the coach used two different line-ups and I believe against Jamaica she is going to do the same. The key thing will be to see how the new players have adjusted in the team. 

“We need to go out there and be ourselves and play our normal football. Sometimes we rush into getting results and not knowing how far we have come as a team.” 

Mngqithi says he is close to finding the right Sundowns starting XI

Brazilians coach has tinkered heavily with the team, arguing he wants his players to be fresher for the rigours of the Champions League.
Sport
1 day ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | How will Kaizer Chiefs shape up after the Fifa break?

The Betway Premiership is back after the Fifa break.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jansen shines with the ball after Bavuma's heroics with the bat Cricket
  2. It could come full circle for Willie as Boks’ 2025 home Tests are announced Rugby
  3. Blast from the past: Banyana beat Mali, secure first-ever spot at the World Cup Sport
  4. Mngqithi says he is close to finding the right Sundowns starting XI Soccer
  5. Man United’s Hojlund hoping to thrive in Amorim’s system Soccer

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
AKA, Tibz murder case back in court