Nabi rang some changes after the big cup loss against Sundowns on November 2.
“I'm very happy with the players who started, especially Ashley [du Preez],” he said.
“He will have more confidence going forward.
“‘Ox’ [midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa] unbelievable performance. Pule Mmodi did his job very well, but we believe they can do better.
“It's true we conceded a goal. Given the circumstances, playing 51 minutes with one man down, it's difficult to keep a clean sheet. Even if we believe our defensive structure was way, better, it was difficult to keep a clean sheet.
“About the opportunities we create and don't convert, sometimes it's a lack of good judgment, but we believe if we keep working on it we'll get it right.”
Wandile Duba gave Chiefs the lead in the 21st minute on Wednesday. Amakhosi managed a second by Du Preez in the 68th despite Frosler’s dismissal. Bay pulled one back via a Yamela Mbuthuma strike in the 91st.
Chiefs coach Nabi explains why Sirino stayed on the bench in win against Bay
Nabi hopes Amakhosi manage another positive result when they host Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has explained why attacker Gaston Sirino did not come off the bench in his team’s 2-1 Betway Premiership midweek win against Richards Bay FC.
A 10-man Amakhosi got a morale-boosting victory at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane to bounce back from three successive matches without a win, including their 4-0 Carling Knockout quarterfinal humbling at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns just before the Fifa break.
Nabi said a fighting win with his team down a player from just past the break after Reeve Frosler’s 48th-minute red card indicated the work done by his team in the break had resulted in some improvements.
He will hope Chiefs, who moved from ninth to sixth place after the win, manage another positive result when they host Royal AM, also at Peter Mokaba Stadium, on Saturday (5.45pm).
Political interference, sabotage forced Augousti family to sell Celtic, says Jimmy
Sirino, returning from injury, was on Chiefs’ bench in Polokwane but did not make an appearance.
Nabi said the plan was to bring on the Uruguayan attacker, but the coach had to change his tactics in the second half after Frosler's dismissal.
“He's coming back from an injury and in the [friendly] tournament we played in Gqeberha he was injured,” the coach said.
“We were planning to give him some minutes during the game, but given the circumstances with the red card we couldn't risk it. But you'll probably see him in the next games.”
