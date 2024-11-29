Man United's Hojlund hoping to thrive in Amorim's system

Rasmus Hojlund said Manchester United's style of play under newly-appointed manager Ruben Amorim suited him well after the Danish striker scored twice to secure a 3-2 comeback victory over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday.

"I think the new system ... is suiting my style," said the 21-year-old following their first win since Amorim's arrival.

"I think the process is very different. I have to focus a little bit more on what's in front of me instead of behind me.

"I've played this sort of football - I don't say it's the same - but the 3-4-3 I used to play in Atalanta, little bit the same."