Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has admitted it has been a tough week after the Carling Knockout final loss to Magesi FC and draw with AS Maniema in the Champions League.
The Brazilians have been under pressure from certain sections of their hard-to-please fans after the loss to Magesi and share of the spoils with AS Maniema — and Kekana says players have held each other accountable.
They have a chance to return to winning ways when they host Sekhukhune United on their return to the Betway Premiership on Saturday night at Loftus.
“It’s been a tough week. We are disappointed with the results of the Carling Knockout final and against AS Maniena in our first Champions League group stages game we couldn’t get a win,” he said.
Sundowns target Sekhukhune to get back to winning ways, says defender Kekana
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Sundowns are second on the log behind Orlando Pirates with 18 points from seven matches and Kekana said it's still early days in the campaign and there is still a lot to play for.
“We are trying to pick each other up but we know it is still a long season ahead and we can't cry over spilt milk. We need to rectify where we need to and make sure we start winning games again.
“We are trying to hold each other accountable. Everyone has a task to contribute to the team to get positive results. We have all done a lot of introspection and we are happy we were able to hold each other accountable as players.”
In Sekhukhune, Sundowns are up against a wounded side who lost to TS Galaxy midweek and will also be out to bounce back.
“When teams come to play against us they are always fired up. We know they lost their last game against TS Galaxy but they have a good squad and a good coach, so it is going to be another tough game.
“It is one we need to prepare well for to get our confidence back by getting positive results. We need the fans to stick with us because we are going through a tough patch.
“It happens and it is not every day that things go your way, but we appreciate the support and we hear them every game on the stands.”
