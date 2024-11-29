Soccer

Sundowns target Sekhukhune to get back to winning ways, says defender Kekana

29 November 2024 - 13:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana says players have held each other accountable for recent not so good results.
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana says players have held each other accountable for recent not so good results.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has admitted it has been a tough week after the Carling Knockout final loss to Magesi FC and draw with AS Maniema in the Champions League. 

The Brazilians have been under pressure from certain sections of their hard-to-please fans after the loss to Magesi and share of the spoils with AS Maniema — and Kekana says players have held each other accountable. 

They have a chance to return to winning ways when they host Sekhukhune United on their return to the Betway Premiership on Saturday night at Loftus. 

“It’s been a tough week. We are disappointed with the results of the Carling Knockout final and against AS Maniena in our first Champions League group stages game we couldn’t get a win,” he said. 

Political interference, sabotage forced Augousti family to sell Celtic, says Jimmy

‘All we wanted was to compete against other clubs in the PSL and not against our own government in our own backyard’
Sport
11 hours ago

Sundowns are second on the log behind Orlando Pirates with 18 points from seven matches and Kekana said it's still early days in the campaign and there is still a lot to play for.  

“We are trying to pick each other up but we know it is still a long season ahead and we can't cry over spilt milk. We need to rectify where we need to and make sure we start winning games again.  

“We are trying to hold each other accountable. Everyone has a task to contribute to the team to get positive results. We have all done a lot of introspection and we are happy we were able to hold each other accountable as players.” 

In Sekhukhune, Sundowns are up against a wounded side who lost to TS Galaxy midweek and will also be out to bounce back. 

Mngqithi says he is close to finding the right Sundowns starting XI

Brazilians coach has tinkered heavily with the team, arguing he wants his players to be fresher for the rigours of the Champions League.
Sport
1 day ago

“When teams come to play against us they are always fired up. We know they lost their last game against TS Galaxy but they have a good squad and a good coach, so it is going to be another tough game. 

“It is one we need to prepare well for to get our confidence back by getting positive results. We need the fans to stick with us because we are going through a tough patch. 

“It happens and it is not every day that things go your way, but we appreciate the support and we hear them every game on the stands.”

READ MORE:

Mngqithi not pushing panic buttons yet despite Sundowns’ recent results

‘I have not pressed panic buttons because it could have been catastrophic had we lost this match after losing the final’
Sport
2 days ago

Unconvincing Sundowns labour to Caf draw with minnows Maniema

Sundowns will rue the two lost home points as they did not make use of their early dominance
Sport
2 days ago

Ten-man Chiefs hold on to beat Richards Bay to move to top half of PSL

The win moved Chiefs to sixth spot on the table with 13 points, eight behind log leaders Orlando Pirates
Sport
1 day ago

Magesi captain Elvis Chipezeze aware Carling success puts target on their backs

Magesi FC captain and goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze knows better than anyone that they have created a healthy problem for themselves by beating Mamelodi ...
Sport
5 days ago

Upstarts Magesi shock Sundowns to clinch cup

Premier Soccer League rookies Magesi pulled a stunning win over fancied Mamelodi Sundowns to win their first trophy in the topflight of South African ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jansen shines with the ball after Bavuma's heroics with the bat Cricket
  2. It could come full circle for Willie as Boks’ 2025 home Tests are announced Rugby
  3. Chiefs coach Nabi explains why Sirino stayed on the bench in win against Bay Soccer
  4. Blast from the past: Banyana beat Mali, secure first-ever spot at the World Cup Sport
  5. Mngqithi says he is close to finding the right Sundowns starting XI Soccer

Latest Videos

Ethnic strife frustrates peace efforts in India's Manipur | REUTERS
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma