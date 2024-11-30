Chiefs throw away points against Royal AM in Limpopo

Kaizer Chiefs proved once again that they are far away from a finished article after squandering a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Royal AM.

This was evident in Amakhosi's display as they looked to be cruising to a second successive Betway Premiership win after going to half time leading 2-0 only to falter in the second half at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

Two fantastic goals by Ayabulela Maxwele (51st minute) and Levy Mashiane (89th minutes) gave Royal a deserved point as they dominated Chiefs in the second half.

A win could have moved Chiefs to third spot on the log, eight points behind their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates who will look to keep their 100% record when they entertain Stellenbosch FC in Orlando this afternoon.

In a second successive match at this venue after beating another KwaZulu-Natal side Richards Bay 2-1 in midweek, Chiefs were buzzing and took a deserved lead in the 5th minute when their skipper Yusuf Maart produced a brilliant pass to set up Ashley du Preez. It was Du Preez's second league off a Maart pass in as many matches as they did the same against Bay on Wednesday.

Chiefs stretched their lead to 2-0 when right back Dillon Solomons broke free on the right and squared for Wandile Duba to score his third league goal of the season. Unfortunately for Solomons the cross was his last contribution in the match as he was stretched off having picked up what looked like a muscle strain.