Soccer

Sundowns top Betway Premiership after big win over Sekhukhune

30 November 2024 - 22:14 By SPORT REPORTER
Arthur Sales of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal with his teammates during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Sekhukhune United at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on 30 November 2024.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have climbed to the summit of the Betway Premiership following a 3-0 win over Sekhukhune United at Loftus Stadium on Saturday night.

The defending champions are now level on 21 points with Orlando Pirates, who play Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

Avoiding a defeat to Stellies will see the Sea Robbers return to the top spot as they have managed to win all their past seven games.

Sundowns’ goals against Sekhukhune came from an own goal by Trésor Tshibwabwa, penalty by Arthur Sales and a late goal by Iqraam Rayners.

Masandawana boss Manqob Mngqithi would be happy with the reaction from his men after a challenging couple of results.

Before the game, Sundowns had played to a draw against Maniema Union in the Caf Champions League and lost the Carling Knockout final to Magesi FC.

