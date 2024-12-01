Soccer

Liverpool beat Man City 2-0 to go nine points clear

01 December 2024 - 20:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring their first goal with Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai against Man City.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring their first goal with Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai against Man City.
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool overawed arch-rivals Manchester City in a 2-0 win on Sunday with goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah to take a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League and extend their opponents' slump to seven games without a win.

The result was City's first four-game losing streak in the Premier League since 2008 and pushed Pep Guardiola's struggling side down to an unfamiliar fifth in the table, 11 points behind their greatest rivals of recent years.

Buoyed by a midweek Champions League win over Real Madrid, Liverpool came out flying and could have wrapped the game up by halftime with a hatful of chances including two thundering Virgil van Dijk headers, one of which hit the woodwork.

The first goal came in the 12th minute after a sumptuous long pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold to Salah on the right wing. His low cross eluded Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega for Gakpo to nudge the ball in at the back post.

Salah scored Liverpool's second with a 78th-minute penalty, after his striker partner Luis Diaz was brought down by Ortega in the box, sending the Anfield crowd into delirium.

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Chiefs throw away points against Royal AM in Limpopo Soccer
  2. Riveiro not worried about recovery ahead of hosting Stellies on Sunday Soccer
  3. Sundowns top Betway Premiership after big win over Sekhukhune Soccer
  4. Banyana coach Ellis to make changes in second friendly against Jamaica Soccer
  5. Ramaphosa commits to school sport as he honours Olympic, Paralympic stars Sport

Latest Videos

2024 National Day of Prayer for all South Africans
WITCHES | Official Trailer | Now Streaming