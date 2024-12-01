Soccer

Man United crush Everton in Amorim's first home league game, Chelsea thump Villa 3-0 to move joint second

01 December 2024 - 17:53 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and teammates in the match against Everton.
Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and teammates in the match against Everton.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee bagged two goals apiece as Manchester United thumped Everton 4-0 on Sunday in new manager Ruben Amorim's first Premier League match at Old Trafford.

Rashford put United ahead in the 34th minute when he darted in to fire home Bruno Fernandes's corner with a side-footed volley that sailed in off the outstretched foot of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The goal ignited Amorim's side, who dominated the rest of the match, and Zirkzee doubled the lead in the 41st minute when Amad Diallo intercepted Jordan Pickford's goal kick and the Dutch forward fired home Fernandes's cross from close range.

Rashford completed his brace 20 seconds after halftime when he ran on to a through ball from Amad who caused Everton problems all afternoon.

The Ivory Coast forward stripped the ball off James Tarkowski in the 64th minute and drove forward before feeding Zirkzee to slot in his second.

United climbed three spots to ninth in the table after 13 games, while Everton, who have not scored in four matches, are two points above the relegation zone in 15th.

Meanwhile, expertly taken goals from Nicolas Jackson, captain Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer earned Chelsea a 3-0 home win over Aston Villa on Sunday, lifting them to joint second in the Premier League table.

Senegal striker Jackson neatly side-footed a Marc Cucurella cross from the left, knocking it in off the post in the seventh minute.

Chelsea took advantage of questionable defending in the 36th minute when Fernandez was fed by Palmer before steadying himself and firing home between Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa.

Palmer outdid both his team mates, however, lofting an exquisite left-foot shot into the top corner of substitute goalkeeper Robin Olsen's net in the 83rd minute.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea moved joint second, level on points and goal difference with Arsenal, before the late kickoff between table-toppers Liverpool and fifth-placed Manchester City. Villa dropped to 11th.

MORE:

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says age is just a number as teenage Nkota continues to impress

Last season it was Relebohile Mofokeng and now it is Mohau Nkota — Orlando Pirates keep churning out exciting young talent.
Sport
2 days ago

Pirates will be ‘themselves’ against African champions, Ahly: Riveiro

Perhaps it is good that Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has no baggage of having met Africa's club of the century, Al Ahly before.
Sport
20 hours ago

Onus on Guardiola to prove himself amid City’s winless slump

With Manchester City mired in a six-game winless slump — and facing one of their biggest challenges this season at Liverpool this afternoon — manager ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Nabi 'frustrated' as Chiefs give away points against Royal AM

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi was left fuming and frustrated with how his team collapsed and lost focus after taking an early 2-0 lead only to ...
Sport
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chiefs throw away points against Royal AM in Limpopo Soccer
  2. Riveiro not worried about recovery ahead of hosting Stellies on Sunday Soccer
  3. Sundowns top Betway Premiership after big win over Sekhukhune Soccer
  4. Banyana coach Ellis to make changes in second friendly against Jamaica Soccer
  5. Ramaphosa commits to school sport as he honours Olympic, Paralympic stars Sport

Latest Videos

2024 National Day of Prayer for all South Africans
WITCHES | Official Trailer | Now Streaming