Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis dedicated their 3-2 defeat to Jamaica in a friendly, played in the early hours of Tuesday in Montego Bay, to “the people back home”, saying her team lost with pride.
Even so, Ellis wasn't too pleased with the officiating as Banyana suffered their second loss to the Reggae Girlz, who had thumped them 3-0 in the first friendly at the same venue two days earlier.
Linda Motlhalo gave Banyana the 19th-minute lead on Tuesday but Jamaica replied with goals by Vyan Sampson (58th), Drew Spence (63rd) and Jay McKenna (76th). Amogelang Motau pulled one back for South Africa in the 91st.
“For the better part of the game, we were in control. Even when we conceded, we were in control but when the decision doesn't go your way, there's nothing you can do. but I think the people back home were up, this one is for them,'' Ellis said.
Ellis dedicates Banyana defeat against Jamaica to South Africans
Coach bemoans officiating as South Africa suffer second defeat on Caribbean tour
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix
“We know we disappointed them as we couldn't give them a result in the previous game but this one is for them. We might have lost, but we lost with pride.”
“We knew we were better than the previous game even though we brought a young team. We had nine players coming in since the Denmark-England tour and seven started the first match and we made a few changes again for the second one.”
The Banyana coach did not hide her displeasure at the officiating in Jamaica. Banyana used the tour as part of their preparations for next year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where the defending champions are grouped with Ghana, Mali and Tanzania in Pool C.
“I am a bit disappointed, not with our performance though, but with the decisions that didn't go our way that I felt should have gone our way. The assistant referee had her flag up and suddenly she put her flag down — two contentious issues with penalties that should have, could have been, but other than that I am proud,.”
