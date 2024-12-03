No talks with Sundowns: Benni says meeting with Berg purely by chance

Benni McCarthy says the meeting with Mamelodi Sundowns technical director Flemming Berg occurred completely by chance when the two were passing through an airport in London, and the subject of the Mamelodi Sundowns coaching job was never broached.

Reporting in September was that Berg met McCarthy, who lives in Scotland, in London to sound out the former Cape Town City and AmaZulu head coach and Manchester United forwards coach for the head coaching job at Sundowns.

This despite the Brazilians having a head coach appointed from the 2024-25 preseason in Manqoba Mngqithi.

McCarthy denied any such offer was made by Sundowns or Berg.

“Honestly, I have not spoken to Sundowns. There have been rumours. But the rumours were there when Chiefs had no coach, saying, ‘Benni’ is coming to Chiefs’,” Bafana Bafana’s 47-year-old all-time leading scorer said.

“You know, rumours are rumours — don’t always listen to the rumours. But, no, I have not spoken to Sundowns. There has been no dialogue between me and them. So that’s the first thing out of the way.