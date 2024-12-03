Van Nistelrooy disappointed by Manchester United exit

Ruud van Nistelrooy was disappointed to leave Manchester United after his successful spell as interim coach came to an end but the Dutchman said he understands why new manager Ruben Amorim wanted to bring his own assistants into the club.

Van Nistelrooy, who was appointed Leicester City manager at the end of last month, went unbeaten in his four games in charge at United after Erik ten Hag’s dismissal, having previously served as his compatriot's assistant.

“I was disappointed, yeah, very much so, and it hurt that I had to leave,” he said on Monday.