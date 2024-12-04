He shot to instant stardom when he became the youngest player in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) at the age of 15 years and 174 days to score a goal in an Absa Cup game, against Dynamos in 2004.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Ex-Ajax teen sensation Mkhanyiseli Siwahla ‘was never a bad boy’
One-time youngest player in the PSL opens up on new lease on life at 35 as a player and team manager at third-tier Lerumo Lions
Image: MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
Former Ajax Cape Town, Chippa United and Mpumalanga Black Aces midfielder Mkhanyiseli Siwahla has opened up on the pressures of emerging as a teenage prodigy star and having a reputation as a “bad boy” of football.
In the 48th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele went down memory lane with Siwahla as he reflected on his colourful life.
Siwahla, who has come out of retirement at the age of 35 to help as a player and in the team management of North West ABC Motsepe League side Lerumo Lions, spoke about having to learn to live in the limelight from an early age.
He shot to instant stardom when he became the youngest player in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) at the age of 15 years and 174 days to score a goal in an Absa Cup game, against Dynamos in 2004.
Siwahla spoke about being sad that he didn’t fulfil his potential. He also failed to build a house for his mother, which was something he promised her when he turned professional.
He reminisced about the days when he used to play for the South African Under-17, U-20 and U-23 national teams, where he played with the likes of Itumeleng Khune, the late Senzo Meyiwa, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Excellent Walaza, Nhlanhla Vilakazi and George Maluleka.
Siwahla fell on hard times, but his life changed for the better when he started working with Lerumo Lions owner Sibongile Marokana, who has taken him under her wing at the club.
