Judgment reserved in civil dispute between Mosimane and Sundowns

Judge Shanaaz Mia on Wednesday reserved judgment in the matter involving Pitso Mosimane and MT Sports MD Moira Tlhagale, the wife and agent of the coach, against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The civil lawsuit resumed on Tuesday in the South Gauteng high court in Johannesburg with Sundowns' senior counsel Vincent Maleka maintaining the club's case that MT Sports was obliged to repay the outstanding agent's commission from when Mosimane left Chloorkop for Al Ahly in 2020.

Sundowns are seeking to recover part of the R8.6m in fees paid to MT Sports when the coach signed a new four-year contract at the end of the 2019-20 season — just two months before he tendered his resignation in September 2020 and joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

“I will reserve judgment in the matter and the judgment will be disseminated electronically [at a date chosen by the judge],” said Mia on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier on Wednesday, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who represents Mosimane and Tlhagale, continued with his arguments.

This time Ngcukaitobi maintained there were grounds for discrimination against Tlhagale in that Sundowns demanded she pay back some of the agents' fees when there was no clause in Mosimane's contract saying she had to.