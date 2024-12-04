You want a Ferrari but give me a Fiat Uno: Benni on turning down AmaZulu

“It doesn’t work like that — give me a weapon to fight with. The problem was when the club didn’t want to spend by bringing in the players we needed because we were playing in the Caf Champions League and you must go with the same team.

“Those players were exhausted. We reached a limit with that team and we needed fresh blood in, and when that wasn’t coming in you are going to have setbacks. You are going to have a difficult time to do it for the second time around and that’s where problems came.

“The club felt someone better must come in and I wished them well. When you have something good, hold on to it and give them what they need. I didn’t want what Sundowns have, we shook hands and parted ways.

“There is still respect but now you realise you made a big mistake and it’s too late. That train has moved on to Manchester United. It is never going to come back to Usuthu and unfortunately it wasn't the right project for me and I politely declined.”

McCarthy parted ways with AmaZulu in March 2022, soon after an exit in the Champions League group stage and with Usuthu sitting in ninth place in the 2021-22 Premiership.