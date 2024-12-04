Soccer

Zamalek link denied as Percy Tau joins Ahly on flight to Joburg for Pirates clash

04 December 2024 - 16:36
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Al Ahly forward Percy Tau on the flight to Johannesburg for their Champions League clash against Orlando Pirates.
Image: Al Ahly SC/X

As Percy Tau joined his Al Ahly teammates on the plane “home” to South Africa for their Champions League clash against Orlando Pirates, reports are a move to Cairo arch-rivals Zamalek is not on the cards for the Bafana Bafana striker.

Tau has had a mixed period at Ahly, at times excelling but not always a favourite of Swiss coach Marcel Koller.

The Red Devils departed Cairo for Johannesburg on Wednesday for Saturday’s Caf Champions League group C clash against the Buccaneers at Orlando Stadium (3pm), soon after a denial by Egypt’s second-biggest team Zamalek of an approach for Tau.

Zamalek board member Ahmed Suleiman told Kingfut.com: “There has never been an offer from Zamalek for Percy Tau. No-one at the club is thinking about signing players from Al Ahly, just as Al Ahly is not considering signing players from us.

“No player joins Zamalek without [coach] José Gomes being fully convinced. As a board, we cannot impose a player on the coach.”

Al Ahly, 12-time Champions League winners, will be favourites in Saturday’s clash.

Jose Riveiro’s Bucs, though, started group C promisingly with their 2-1 win against CR Belouizdad in Algeria and will know that a win at home against the crack Egyptian outfit will set them well on the way for a place in the quarterfinals.

Ahly started the group stage with a 4—2 win against Ivory Coast's Stade d'Abidjan.

